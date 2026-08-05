Olivia Rodrigo slams Donald Trump for controversial law 'defunding' Planned Parenthood

Olivia Rodrigo has publicly criticized Donald Trump following reports that nearly 30 Planned Parenthood health centers have closed across the country.

The 23-year-old pop icon made her feelings clear in a video published to the Instagram and X accounts for Daisy Chain Fields, her upcoming all-women music festival.

Set to her song "My Way," the clip opens with Rodrigo and several other women looking serious as text on the screen reads: “Learning that nearly 30 Planned Parenthood health centers have closed since President Donald Trump signed a law 'defunding' Planned Parenthood.”

The mood then shifts as the group breaks out into dance while new text appears across the frame: “But we'll never stop fighting for sexual and reproductive health care!!!”

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Planned Parenthood serves as a vital lifeline for around 2.09 million patients each year across the United States.

The organization provides a wide range of essential services, including STI testing and treatment, cancer screenings, birth control advice, pregnancy options counseling—including abortion care—and extensive educational programs.

While the majority of Planned Parenthood's patients are women, the organization also caters to people of all gender identities, including men, transgender, and non-binary individuals.

In fact, roughly 13% of all patients utilizing its services are men.

A History of Advocacy

The public statement marks the latest move in Rodrigo's ongoing support for reproductive freedom.

The singer previously received Planned Parenthood’s Catalyst of Change Award in 2025 and launched her global Fund 4 Good initiative during her Guts World Tour to raise funds for local healthcare non-profits and abortion funds.

The video comes in response to legislative changes passed under the Trump administration, including the One Big Beautiful Bill Act signed on July 4, 2025, which stripped federal Medicaid funding and restricted resources for family planning clinics nationwide.

The singer has been a longstanding advocate for reproductive rights (daisychainfields/instagram)

Previous White House Clash

This is not the first time Rodrigo has voiced opposition to the administration.

Earlier this year, the Grammy-winning artist called out the White House after the Department of Homeland Security used her song "All-American Bitch" in a promotional video for ICE deportations.

“What they're doing is so awful and barbaric and cruel,” Rodrigo stated regarding the clip. “I am really sad to be in a country that thinks that's OK.”

She also left a direct comment on the official post urging officials: “Don't ever use my songs to promote your racist, hateful propaganda.”

As closures continue to impact health centers nationwide, Rodrigo's latest statement reaffirms her intention to use her platform and festival initiative to champion reproductive healthcare access.