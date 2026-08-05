Olivia Rodrigo slams Donald Trump for controversial law 'defunding' Planned Parenthood
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Olivia Rodrigo slams Donald Trump for controversial law 'defunding' Planned Parenthood

The singer took to social media to protest federal funding cuts and vow continued support for reproductive health care.

Phoebe Tonks

Phoebe Tonks

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Topics: Olivia Rodrigo, Donald Trump, Sex and Relationships, Celebrity

Phoebe Tonks
Phoebe Tonks

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