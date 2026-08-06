Molly Ringwald claims 'really difficult' co-worker made hit TV show the worst experience of her career

Molly Ringwald has revealed the factor which has led her to rank one show as her worst experience on set.

The star had been appearing on Watch What Happens Live on August 4, and was asked to rank her experiences behind the scenes during the many projects she has appeared in.

Ringwald has a lot to choose from in her many film and TV appearances, from her role in 1980s classic The Breakfast Club, as well as 1986's Pretty in Pink, and a Shakespearean role playing Cordelia in King Lear in 1987.

But it was one of her more long-running TV roles that the celebrity revealed she considers to be her worst working experience during her career.

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She named it as The Secret Life of the American Teenager, where she played Anne Juergens between 2008 and 2013, one of her longest-running roles with only Riverdale going on for longer.

Ringwald spoke to Watch What Happens Live host Andy Cohen, getting some additional clarification on what the ranking system would be.

Molly Ringwald starred in 'The Breakfast Club' (Universal Pictures)

"The worst one? Okay, that was it. The worst," she said, with the studio audience gasping in shock when she revealed the show.

Ringwald starred in it alongside India Eisley, Francia Raisa, Megan Park, Daren Kagasoff, Steve Schirripa, Ken Baumann, Greg Finley, and Shailene Woodley.

She explained that she did not have an issue with any of her co-stars, but revealed that there was 'one person' who led her to rank her experience on the show so low.

“It was hard, I mean, okay, I love the cast,” she told the show. “I love Shailene. There’s so many people that I worked with that… There was one person that was really difficult."

Who it was exactly however, Ringwald decelined to divulge, saying: "And I’m not going to say who that one person is, [but] they brought it down to a one.”

Ringwald appeared in all five seasons of the show, which followed the story of a teenager called Amy, played by Woodley, who gets pregnant in high school.

She must then deal with the fallout and how this impacts on her relationships at home and at school.

Ringwald may have said that this was the show which had the worst experience for her on set, but what about a project she looks back on more fondly?

Ringwald spoke with host Andy Cohen (Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images)

Well, she put Pretty in Pink on top, which follows teen romance and social cliques in the 1980s, as a high point in her career, saying: “That was pretty great. I’ll give that a ten.”

The movie had come hot on heels of Ringwald's perhaps best known role as popular girl Claire Standish in The Breakfast Club, with Ringwald specifically in mind for the role in Pretty in Pink.

“It was written for me. [Director John Hughes] wrote the movie for me and, you know, I actually have a collage that I made myself that’s in the bedroom," she said.

“Except for the prom dress, I loved all of my costumes."

While Ringwald is mainly known for her acting this is far from her only talent, as she is fluent in French and has even done some work as a translator.

This included translating two novels from French to English - Lie With Me by Philippe Besson and My Cousin Maria Schneider by Vanessa Schneider.