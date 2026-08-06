Molly Ringwald claims 'really difficult' co-worker made hit TV show the worst experience of her career
Home>Celebrity

Molly Ringwald claims 'really difficult' co-worker made hit TV show the worst experience of her career

Ringwald opened up about her time on the show, explaining why she ranked it at the bottom

Kit Roberts

Kit Roberts

google discoverFollow us on Google Discover
Featured Image Credit: Cindy Ord/WireImage

Topics: Celebrity, Film and TV

Kit Roberts
Kit Roberts

Kit joined UNILAD in 2023 as a community journalist. They have previously worked for StokeonTrentLive, the Daily Mirror, and the Daily Star.

Choose your content: