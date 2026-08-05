Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid shuts down Travis Kelce 'dad bod' claims

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid has firmly dismissed viral online commentary claiming star tight end Travis Kelce arrived at training camp out of shape.

Speculation surged across social media platforms after fan clips and AI edited videos from the Chiefs' training camp facility in St. Joseph, Missouri, sparked jokes regarding the 36-year-old's physical conditioning in the wake of his recent marriage to pop superstar Taylor Swift.

Addressing the chatter during an appearance on NFL Network, Reid laughingly set the record straight about the veteran tight end's fitness level as he prepares for his 14th season in the league.

“He came back in good shape,” Reid said during his interview. “I know everybody's out there saying he's got the 'dad bod' and all this stuff, but he looks the same to me as he's always looked, and he's just playing like crazy. "

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"He's doing a nice job with everything—focused in and ready to go—and I appreciate that.”

Edited videos and photos on social media have led some fans to speculate Kelce is developing a 'dad bod' (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

'He's Wired to Play Hard'

Reid went on to emphasize Kelce's relentless work ethic, pointing out that after more than a decade at the highest level of professional sports, the tight end's drive remains an essential spark for the rest of the roster.

“When you have somebody who has been here 14 years and wants to be out there for every snap, he's wired to play hard, play aggressive, and not be stopped,” Reid added. “That kind of attitude is contagious.”

The online commentary surrounding Kelce’s physique follows a high-profile offseason for the multi-time All-Pro, who tied the knot with global pop megastar Taylor Swift back in July.

Despite the intense scrutiny and public interest surrounding his personal life away from the field, Chiefs leadership remains adamant that the veteran playmaker has returned to work fully focused on another championship run.

Team Coaches however have insisted Kelce is still in peak condition (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Could this be his final NFL season?

The animated discourse comes as Kelce enters what many analysts speculate could be his final season in the NFL after over a decade of earning his place as a household name.

Although the star has remained tight-lipped about whether this will be his final season, he has spoken at length previously about what the future holds.

In fact, the NFL legend had previously claimed he would continue playing football "until the wheels came off" and his health no longer allowed him to do so safely.

Yet while he had no intention of slowing down, on his New Heights podcast, he acknowledged the reality of aging in professional sports, sharing: "I've been putting my body through the wringer for the love of it... It's a tough thing to navigate, but right now it's just finding that answer when it all settles down."

Teasing what lay ahead, off the field, Kelce has openly laid the groundwork for his post-NFL career.

He has frequently spoken about expanding his media footprint through his podcast, hosting television projects, and pursuing entertainment and business ventures alongside his wife.