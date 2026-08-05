Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid shuts down Travis Kelce 'dad bod' claims
Home>Celebrity

Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid shuts down Travis Kelce 'dad bod' claims

The head coach addressed viral social media commentary regarding the tight end's conditioning as training camp gets underway.

Phoebe Tonks

Phoebe Tonks

google discoverFollow us on Google Discover
Featured Image Credit: Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Topics: Travis Kelce, NFL, Sport

Phoebe Tonks
Phoebe Tonks

Choose your content: