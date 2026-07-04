Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have officially tied the knot, and fans have finally got their answer on what the singer's married name will actually be.

The pair exchanged vows on Friday, July 3, with Swift's representative confirming to the Associated Press that the couple had officially married at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Screens outside the venue lit up with the message 'JUST&T MARRIED' as guests continued celebrating into the night.

So, has Swift dropped her famous surname? Not exactly, and not in the way some fans expected.

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Reports had long suggested Swift would take on Kelce's surname privately while keeping 'Taylor Swift' for work, given the strength of her brand.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift finally said 'I do' on Friday afternoon (Taylorswift / Instagram)

That distinction is expected to hold now the marriage is official, with insiders having claimed she views sharing a surname with Kelce as a 'meaningful step', particularly with future children in mind.

Whether the couple has skipped hyphenating altogether also appears to have been settled, with sources close to the pair previously insisting there was something 'special' about sharing one surname outright rather than combining both.

Who was at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding?

Famous faces spotted heading into the venue for the black-tie event included Hugh Grant, Ethan Hawke, Jason Sudeikis, singer Benson Boone, soccer icon Abby Wambach and NFL stars Chris Jones and Cooper Kupp. The newlyweds skipped a conventional bridal party in favour of something closer to home.

Austin Swift stepped in as his sister's 'Man of Honor', while Travis's brother and podcast co-host Jason Kelce took on best man duties.

Adam Sandler, long time friend of Travis Kelce officiated the wedding (Photo by JB Lacroix/WireImage)

Long-time friend Adam Sandler, who starred opposite Kelce in "Happy Gilmore 2," officiated proceedings.

A smaller gathering on the Thursday evening preceded Friday's main celebration, which is thought to have brought together roughly 1,000 guests.

Phones were reportedly banned across both events for anyone in attendance, from guests through to vendors and security teams.

Dior's Jonathan Anderson designed custom Haute Couture outfits for both the bride and groom, Christian Louboutin provided bespoke footwear, and Swift completed her look with Cartier jewellery, according to representative Tree Paine.

The romance traces back to 2023, when Kelce's attempt to pass Swift a friendship bracelet during her Eras Tour run in Kansas City didn't quite land.

The two went public not long after, and Kelce proposed in August 2025.

Swift shared the news herself on Instagram, joking that her "English teacher" and "gym teacher" were getting married.



