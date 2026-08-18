Hayden Panettiere's ex made rare comments on their relationship in interview before star's tragic death
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Hayden Panettiere's ex made rare comments on their relationship in interview before star's tragic death

Hayden Panettiere died on August 16 at the age of just 36

Kit Roberts

Kit Roberts

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Featured Image Credit: Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images

Topics: US News, Celebrity, Hayden Panettiere

Kit Roberts
Kit Roberts

Kit joined UNILAD in 2023 as a community journalist. They have previously worked for StokeonTrentLive, the Daily Mirror, and the Daily Star.

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