Hayden Panettiere's ex boyfriend Brian Hickerson breaks silence on star's death aged 36
Home>Celebrity

breaking

Hayden Panettiere's ex boyfriend Brian Hickerson breaks silence on star's death aged 36

Panettiere's on-again, off-again boyfriend Brian Hickerson, 37, was with Panettiere at the time of her death, as per police reports

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

google discoverFollow us on Google Discover
Featured Image Credit: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Topics: Hayden Panettiere

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh

Choose your content: