Hayden Panettiere's ex boyfriend Brian Hickerson breaks silence on star's death aged 36

Brian Hickerson has spoken out via his lawyer following the death of Hayden Panettiere.

"Hayden's death remains under investigation and it is important to allow that investigation to proceed," his attorney, Sloan Ellis from the Ellis Hinton law firm, told TMZ.

"As has been publicly reported, police confirmed there were no signs of foul play," the statement continued.

"Out of respect for Hayden's loved ones and the ongoing investigation, there will be no further comment at this time."

Advert

The Nashville star died aged 36 on August 16 after being found in a South Carolina apartment. Paramedics are said to have attempted CPR, and other emergency measures. However, the 36-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

It has since been revealed that the star's on-again, off-again boyfriend Brian Hickerson, 37, and his brother were with Panettiere at the time of her death.

Panettiere and Hickerson had an 'on again off again' relationship (Photo by gotpap/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

In the report from the Greenville Police Department, obtained by NBC, which was reportedly heavily redacted, Zach was 'very emotional' while the emergency services attempted to save Panettiere. Meanwhile, Brian apparently didn't become emotional until the mom-of-one was declared dead.

An autopsy has since been completed and a coroner confirmed that there were 'no signs of trauma were discovered that would have contributed to the death'.

Her cause of death is still yet to be revealed.

Hickerson and Panettiere began dating in 2018 and reportedly broke up in 2022. However, they had been seen with each other following this.

Panettiere began dating Hickerson following her split from former fiancé Wladimir Klitschko, who she shared daughter, Kaya, with.

Hickerson was seen at the funeral of Panettiere's brother, Jansen, who died in 2023, due to complications with his heart.

Panettiere (Photo by Roy Rochlin/FilmMagic)

"There's nothing in my life that feels like losing my other half. He was born to be the yin to my yang," the actor said about the loss of her brother on the Jay Shetty podcast, just months before her tragic death.

Panettiere said that the loss of her brother was 'something she doesn't think she'll ever get over'.

"I feel him with me. I know that he's protecting me from where he is and was needed elsewhere, but I wish he could be sent back to me," the star emotionally told Shetty.

In March 2026, Hickerson and Panettiere were seen at together at Los Angeles International Airport.

Following the star's tragic death, her father, Skip, released a statement to ABC News, which read: "It is with profound sadness that we share the tragic passing of our beloved Hayden.

"She was an incredible light and a force of nature who brought immeasurable love and joy to all who knew her -- and to the millions who watched her onscreen." He then asked for privacy as the ‘family takes time to process this unimaginable loss’.

Since her death, a number of Hollywood stars have paid tribute.

Stars share tributes to Hayden Panettiere

Viola Davis

They worked together on several projects (Evan Agostini/Getty Images for TFF)

Davis, who starred alongside Panettiere in the likes of The Architect (2006) and Custody (2016), penned: “What an amazing talent you were....so gifted. Julius and I loved working with you....an old, wise soul with such a deep heart. I wish the world had more time with you because I had a burning curiosity about who you were becoming.

“I saw this beautiful Phoenix rising from the ashes. Your tests became your testimony, and your testimony became your legacy. You will be remembered. Rest well, Hayden.

“Sending healing prayers to your family, your daughter, and all who loved you. May they always speak your name....”

Solange Knowles

Hayden and Solange starred in Bring it On: All or Nothing (Universal)

Panettiere's Bring it On co-star wrote: "Rest in peace hayden. In peace, because you are so deserving of it

"We had so many parallels in our lives, and the world watched us so courageously live in your radical truth telling your story, we watched your endless quest for vulnerability, and healing.

"I salute your journey and i honor the work we created together that became something that really means something to people…reaching people we couldn’t have ever imagined at the time, as two young girls, trying to keep looking to the light.

"The light surrounds you now. Rest easy hayden."

Bethany Joy Lenz

The One Tree Hill star posted a lengthy statement (Instagram/@msbethanyjoylenz)

In an emotional tribute, Panettiere’s Guiding Light co-star Joy Lenz wrote: “There is nothing that posting pictures on the internet can do. I avoid it usually in moments like this. But Im here with my head in my hands and I don’t know what else to do in aside from praying for her soul, which I have done and will continue.”

Admitting she's 'crushed', the actress continued: “I knew the wild little blonde. Was she nine? Ten? I was eighteen. She ran through the Screen Gem studio hallways at 222 E44th St. laughing and playing games in between Guiding Light blocking and camera rehearsals. Long, unruly curls trailing behind her. She knew her lines and everyone else’s. Her intelligence was astonishing. She understood scenes and nuance and human struggle like no child I’d ever seen on camera. And she’d sit with you for a great conversation, then giggle and go play.

“We’d connect on and off over the years, like the cousin in the family reunion who got famous and life moved her away—but I always felt such joy seeing her when we were lucky enough to cross paths. We’d make a pact to talk soon. Lunch. Dinner. Somewhere we could curl up into a corner—but we never quite made it happen. I mostly stayed up to date through mutual friends.

“I dont understand how this is real. Everything seemed to be turning around. She was coming BACK to life, wasn’t she? It’s too young and there’s still so much more life. And her daughter…. Hayden, you are surround by love. I’m sorry for every moment I didn’t reach out or check in. This can’t be real.”

Joy Lenz concluded: “These are moments of how I knew you, in glimpses over 26 years. I don’t know how to process this. I am praying for you to know the peace of God now and always.”

Selma Blair

Commenting underneath Panettiere’s final Instagram post, Blair said: “I love you. Don't be gone. Please.”

Emma Roberts

Emma Roberts has also spoken out (Instagram/@emmaroberts)

Paying tribute to her Scream 4 (2011) co-star, Roberts penned: “Rest in peace my sweet friend. you are so loved and you will be forever missed.”

Kim Cattrall

They worked together on the teen comedy-drama (Walt Disney Pictures)

“Rest in peace sweet Hayden,” Cattrall, who starred as Panettiere’s onscreen mum in Ice Princess (2005), shared. “Gone far too soon.”

Masi Oka

In a heartfelt message to his Heroes co-star, Oka wrote on X: “Absolutely heartbroken to hear about Hayden. I had the privilege of working closely with her, and I’ll always remember her for her beautiful spirit, immense talent, and the joyful energy she brought to everything she did and the people around her. She was way wiser beyond her years and now gone too soon…

“My heart goes out to her family and everyone who loved her. Rest in peace, Hayden.”

Jenna Ortega

The actress said it was a 'devastating loss' (Instagram/@jennaortega)

Taking to her Instagram Story, Ortega - who worked with Panettiere on Scream VI (2023) - said: “This is such a devastating loss. Rest well.”

Melissa Barrera

Fellow Scream VI star Barrera also paid tribute, saying: “Rest in peace sweet Hayden,” along with a broken heart emoji.

Jay Shetty

Shetty, who welcomed Panettiere on his On Purpose podcast just months ago, commented: “I can’t believe it. Our friendship had just begun and I was so moved by the conversation we shared earlier this year.

"My love and condolences to her family and fans.”