Ruby Rose shares friend Hayden Panettiere’s alleged past texts about her estranged mom

Ruby Rose has shared text messages allegedly from Hayden Panettiere before her death, in which she reportedly said she was 'sobbing over her mother's cruelty'.

After her passing on Sunday (August 16), the Nashville star's estranged mother, Lesley Vogel, shared a statement.

Vogel told NBC: "I think it becomes very difficult to be true to yourself and I think Hayden sadly lost her way and I wish it were different. I wish she had stayed true to herself because she had many incredible attributes."

Batwoman actor, Rose, 40, posted an iMessage conversation with someone saved as 'Hayden', who she claims to be the Heroes actor, to Threads on Wednesday (August 19), in which Rose allegedly said to Panettiere: "… Always struggle to separate from their parents. It’s an unnatural position to be placed in." The first part of the message appeared to be cut off due to the length of the screenshot.

Advert

Ruby Rose shared alleged screenshots with Hayden (Phillip Faraone/WireImage)

"They did not act or behave like mothers, so we are wounded from them, but the idea of a mother is still so powerful to us."

Panettiere then allegedly responded: "All of that lands."

The next message read: "I was sobbing over her cruelty yesterday thinking, ‘My god, I’m 36 and she can still cause this kind of pain. I’m her only child left and this is how she wants to handle the situation?!"

The alleged messages did not include any dates of further context.

In another message thread, which Rose claims to be with 'one of their friends', Panettiere allegedly said: "I'd love to do a podcast/anthony Bourdain show where we talk about issues and then go to the ends of the earth to find solutions."

While promoting her memoir prior to her passing, Panettiere told US Weekly about her relationship with her mother: "Unfortunately, we don't have a relationship right now. But that doesn't mean that I don't leave the door open for the opportunity to present itself one day."

Panettiere said she 'did not have a relationship with her mother' before her death (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc)

Vogel's statement following her daughter's death was criticized by CBS reporter Gayle King, who said: "It makes me so sad that, of the opportunity that you have after your daughter’s death, that’s what you choose to leave us with."

"When she was here, she told us it was a very complicated relationship with her mom and that it was still a work in progress. And you hear stuff like that and you realize, it was very much still in progress," she continued.

"The opportunity that you have after your daughter’s death, that’s what you choose to leave us with."

In May, Vogel said she had gone 'no contact' with Panettiere, following '20 years of trauma', via Page Six.

"As many parents of entertainment children know, we are all too familiar with the painful observation of watching the self-destructive paths they sometimes choose," she said, months before her daughter's passing.

On Sunday, Panettiere's father Skip released a statement to ABC News confirming the tragic news.

"It is with profound sadness that we share the tragic passing of our beloved Hayden," he said.

"She was an incredible light and a force of nature who brought immeasurable love and joy to all who knew her - and to the millions who watched her onscreen," Skip continued, before asking for privacy as the family 'takes time to process this unimaginable loss'.

A timeline of Hayden Panettiere’s troubled Hollywood career

August 1989

Hayden Panettiere is born to firefighter Skip Panettiere and Lesley Vogel, who would go on to be Hayden’s manager.

1990

Panettiere appears in a commercial at 11 months old, later landing recurring roles in soap operas as a child actor.

2004/2005

Aged 15, Panettiere said someone on her team started offering her ‘happy pills’. She later tells People: “They were to make me peppy during interviews.

"I had no idea that this was not an appropriate thing, or what door that would open for me when it came to my addiction.”

2006

Aged 17, Panettiere lands one of the defining roles of her career as Claire Bennett in Heroes.

2007-2009

Panettiere later reveals several disturbing incidents that happened during this period in her memoir This Is Me: A Reckoning.

Aged 18, she claims she was led onto a yacht by ‘somebody that I had grown to trust and see as a protector’ and placed into bed next to an ‘undressed man who was very famous’.

In 2008, she alleged a network executive kissed her on the lips at a party.

Aged 19, she said a ‘well-respected, award-winning actor’ tricked her into looking at his testicles through an unzipped fly.

In 2007, she also starts dating Heroes co-star Milo Ventimiglia - she is 18 and he is 30. They split in 2009.

2009

Panettiere starts dating Ukrainian boxer Wladimir Klitschko.

Meanwhile, her father Skip is handed two years of informal probation after pleading ‘no contest’ to spousal battery.

2013

Panettiere and Klitschko get engaged.

December 2014

Panettiere and Klitschko’s daughter Kaya is born. Panettiere endures an incredibly difficult pregnancy, hemorrhaging during her c-section and being forced to undergo a three-hour surgery.

2015

Panettiere begins suffering severe post-partum depression. She later tells Jay Shetty on his On Purpose podcast: “I knew something was terribly, terribly wrong. I wasn't connecting with [Kaya] the way I should be.”

She uses alcohol to manage her mental health struggles and enters treatment when Kaya is four months old.

She later says she became dependent on medication to sleep, and then turned to drinking vodka.

2018

Klitschko presents Panettiere with custody papers asking for full custody of Kaya. After initially fighting back, she eventually accepts and Kaya goes to live with Klitschko in Ukraine.

She writes in her memoir: “Not being under the same roof with her every day has been the most gut-wrenching experience of my life”

Meanwhile, her long-running role in TV show Nashville comes to an end and she doesn’t have any more TV or film roles for five years.

In the same year, she starts dating actor Brian Hickerson.

2020

Panettiere spends an eight month stint in rehab.

She experiences brutal alcohol withdrawal symptoms including insomnia and intense headaches.

Meanwhile, her now-ex Hickerson is charged with felony assault.

2021

Hickerson pleads no contest to two felony counts of injuring a spouse/cohabitant/girlfriend/child's parent and is sentenced to 45 days in jail and four years probation.

2023

Panettiere returns to acting, reprising her role as Kirby Reed in Scream VI.

In the same year, her brother Jansen dies aged 28 from an enlarged heart.

May 2026

Panettiere releases her memoir in which she makes disturbing allegations against film stars and industry execs from when she was a teenager.

She also opens up on her experience of postpartum depression and comes out as bisexual.

August 2026

Panettiere tragically dies. Police say: “The preliminary investigation has not indicated any signs of foul play or suspicious circumstances.”