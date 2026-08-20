Country music star Justin Moore opens up about terrifying cancer scare after fans noticed major change to his neck
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Country music star Justin Moore opens up about terrifying cancer scare after fans noticed major change to his neck

The singer revealed the reason he won't be getting surgery

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

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Featured Image Credit: Jason Kempin/Getty Images for ABA

Topics: Celebrity, Health

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh

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