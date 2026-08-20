Justin Moore has spoken about a recent hospital visit, after a change on his neck concerned a number of his fans.

The country music singer, 42, first sparked concern following his performance in Virginia at the star of the month - but he's now assured them all is okay.

"I’ve had some health issues. Nothing life-threatening, thankfully," he said on Tracy Lawrence’s “TL’s Road House” podcast. He then pointed towards his neck, telling Lawrence people must think he's been 'eating good'.

“We thought it was called a lipoma. But it’s just fat. It’s benign, thank God," the star continued.

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As per Cleveland Clinic, a lipoma 'a round or oval-shaped lump of tissue that grows just beneath the skin.' It's made of fat, and moves when touched. It doesn't cause any pain.

The star won't be going through surgery as he was told it would be 'very, very difficult,' and his singing, and even speaking, voice may be affected.

The 'Small Town USA' star was asked whether there were any medications which could 'dry it up,' which he said there wasn't.

Moore opened up about his recent hospital visit (Tracy Lawrence/YouTube)

He said he could get a second opinion, however 'it doesn't affect him'.

"I just look like a linebacker circa 1982, thick neck,” he laughed.

Despite this, the star said he was 'bummed out' walking out of the hospital, when he learnt it couldn't be removed by doctors.

“So I was kind of bummed out walking out of the hospital, cause at the time we didn’t know if it was cancer. We didn’t know what it was, you know, and of course your mind takes you to the worst possible places obviously," he said.

However, his wife was on hand to support, as she said: "'‘If you just have a fat neck and you’re here for the next 50 years, then shut up and stop complaining.’”

Moore then joked it wasn't his looks that sold his records in the first place.

"Situations like that really shine a light on what's important in life and I thought I knew that, and I did, but I kind of lost sight of it," Moore explained - saying he was 'in a really good spot right now'.

Moore and his wife, Kate, tied the knot in 2007, but his marriage license wasn't the only thing he signed that day - in fact, he also signed his first record label.

The couple now have four children together.

The singer married to his wife, Kate since 2007 (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

The couple met when they were teens, and their relationship is still going as strong as ever.

On their 14th wedding anniversary, in 2022, the star opened up about how at the start of their relationship, Kate paid the bills for a while.

"A lot of people don't know this, but you can have a solid run up the charts and you still ain't making any money. We couldn't have survived without her and her income," he told PEOPLE, adding that he 'couldn't have survived' without his wife's support.

Elsewhere in the podcast, Moore opened up about going to rehab, which he attended in June this year, announcing he's now 65 days sober.

“I don’t even know what prompted it. I just thought, ‘Man, I want to get healthy,’” he said.















































