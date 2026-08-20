Prince Harry and Meghan Markle face fresh backlash from Trump allies over UK return

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are facing a fresh wave of criticism from Donald Trump allies after reports emerged that they are preparing to move back to the UK with their children.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are expected to return to Britain with Prince Archie, seven, and Princess Lilibet, five, six years after stepping down as senior working royals and building a new life in California.

Recent reports revealed that the couple has enrolled their children in school for the upcoming autumn term, whilst King Charles was said to have been made aware of their plans on Sunday, August 16.

The move will not see Harry and Meghan resume duties as working royals, however, with the couple instead expected to continue their lives as private individuals.

Advert

Be that as it may, the news has now drawn a pointed response from figures aligned with Trump.

Harry has previously challenged Trump over remarks about NATO allies (WPA Pool/Pool/Getty Images)

Spotted by the Daily Mail, Katie Miller, whose husband Stephen Miller serves as White House deputy chief of staff, shared one of the reports about the Sussexes from People, then took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote: “They are moving back to Britain because they don’t like President Trump.”

The People report in particular cited by Miller noted that Harry and Meghan have made no secret of their disillusionment with the current White House ahead of the US midterm elections.

Miller was not the only prominent conservative voice to weigh in, either. Megyn Kelly responded to right-wing commentator Dan Wootton after he posted about ‘MEGXIT REVERSED’ and questioned the couple’s reported return.

Kelly wrote: “We’ve done our time here in America my dear friend!”

These reactions come amidst a history of tension between Harry and Trump.

Harry previously pushed back after the US President claimed NATO allies had ‘stayed a little back’ during the war in Afghanistan and questioned whether the alliance would support America if it needed help.

The Duke, who served in Afghanistan, responded that ‘every allied nation was obliged to stand with the United States ... in pursuit of our shared security.’

He added: “Allies answered that call.”

The Sussexes are expected to remain private, non-working royals (Vito Amati/Contributor/Getty Images)

As for why the Sussexes are heading back across the Atlantic, reports have suggested there may be several factors involved.

Harry is said to have long missed life in Britain, whilst People reported he was encouraged by the reception Meghan received during a recent trip to Birmingham. Their children’s ties to the UK also appear to be part of the change, with Archie and Lilibet now reportedly enrolled at a British school.

Harry has previously been reluctant to bring his family back to the country over security concerns after losing automatic taxpayer-funded police protection when he stepped down as a working royal.

Despite the latest move, Harry and Meghan are reportedly set to retain their Montecito home in California, and it remains unclear whether their return to Britain will ultimately become permanent.

The couple themselves have yet to publicly comment on the reported move.