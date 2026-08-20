Prince Harry and Meghan Markle face fresh backlash from Trump allies over UK return
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Prince Harry and Meghan Markle face fresh backlash from Trump allies over UK return

The Sussexes’ reported move comes after years of tension with the US president

Ben Williams

Ben Williams

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Featured Image Credit: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Topics: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Royal Family, Donald Trump, UK News

Ben Williams
Ben Williams

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