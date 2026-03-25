Jack Quaid has teased Meghan Markle’s anticipated return to acting in the movie he filmed with her last year.

The Boys’ star, 33, was cast in an upcoming comedy film directed by Jason Orley. Close Personal Friends will follow a couple’s chance encounter with a celebrity couple that results in an awkward situation.

The upcoming film, which was shot late last year, already boasts an impressive cast consisting of Emily in Paris star Lily Collins, Captain Marvel’s Brie Larson, and Crazy Rich Asians star Henry Golding.

As production commenced last year, news broke revealing that former Suits star Meghan was set to return to acting after leaving the industry following her engagement to Prince Harry.

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Eight years have passed since we last saw the With Love, Meghan presenter in a TV show or movie, but that is all set to change very soon.

Jack Quaid shared what it was like working with Meghan (Lucia Casone/WireImage)

Quaid shared a few details about working with the Duchess of Sussex in a new interview. “It was insane,” he told Entertainment Tonight.

He also said he had ‘a blast’ working with his fellow cast members.

“[It] is just an incredible group of people to be a part of,” he added. “Every day we went to set and we tried our best to make each other laugh.”

Close Personal Friends will be Meghan’s first acting role since leaving Suits. She will reportedly play a version of her self in the film.

Since leaving acting, Meghan was a working member of the royal family before moving back to the US, with Prince Harry, which is where they raise their kids Archie, six, and Lilibet, four.

At the time of her shift away from acting, Meghan shared her opinion on how it felt. “I don’t see it as giving anything up,” she told the BBC. “I just see it as a change.”

Meghan played Rachel in Suits (USA Network)

She continued: “For me, once we hit the 100-episode marker, I thought, you know what? I have ticked this box, and I feel really proud of the work I've done there, and now it's time to, as you said, work as a team with [Harry]."

Since then, Meghan has returned to the small screen as the presenter of a lifestyle series on Netflix, With Love, Meghan. It aired two seasons and a Christmas special.

Harry and Meghan also have a new TV series about polo in development at Netflix through their production company.