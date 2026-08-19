Prince Harry and Meghan Markle planning major move back to the UK with Archie and Lilibet

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are preparing to move back to the United Kingdom alongside their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, in a dramatic shift for the royal family.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who stepped down as senior working royals in 2020 before relocating to Santa Barbara County, California, have made the decision to establish their primary family base back in Britain.

The relocation marks a significant new chapter for the couple and their two young children, Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5, as the family prepares to transition back across the Atlantic.

According to reports in both The Telegraph and PEOPLE, the couple have enrolled their children in school for the upcoming fall term.

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It is understood that King Charles was made aware of the couple’s plans on Sunday, August 16, and welcomes the opportunity to see more of the Sussex family in a private and personal capacity.

The shift to the UK however, will not see Harry and Meghan return to life as working royals.

The couple will be moving back to the UK in a matter of weeks (Karwai Tang/WireImage)

A Major Royal Return

Since departing the UK six years ago, the couple had focused on building an independent life in Montecito, pursuing media production, philanthropic ventures via the Archewell Foundation, and raising their children away from the daily glare of British public life.

While Prince Harry had continued making frequent trips to London for charitable patronages, the Invictus Games, and personal matters, the decision to move the entire family back full-time represents a monumental pivot in their long-term plans.

Sources indicate the move is centered around securing a permanent base where Archie and Lilibet can grow up closer to their British roots and extended family.

In recent years, Prince Harry has shied away from bringing his family to the UK over fears for their safety, particularly after their taxpayer-funded police protection was removed following their decision to step down as royals.

The move marks a stark change in stance from the couple who have rejected calls to return home in the past due to safety concerns

What the Move Means for the Monarchy

The family's return to the UK is poised to bring major changes to the royal landscape, offering renewed opportunities for family connections and closer coordination on ongoing UK-based philanthropic efforts.

Reports suggest Harry is particularly interested in strengthening his ties with charities such as Scotty’s Little Soldiers and WellChild, as well as the Invictus community. Meghan also intends to continue to grow her lifestyle brand, As Ever.

Details surrounding their future residence, security arrangements, and potential involvement in public engagements will be closely watched on both sides of the Atlantic as moving preparations get underway, with very ltitle details or specifics made public so far.

The couple themselves have also yet to comment publicly on the move