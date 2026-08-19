Prince Harry and Meghan Markle planning major move back to the UK with Archie and Lilibet
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Prince Harry and Meghan Markle planning major move back to the UK with Archie and Lilibet

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are set to relocate back to Britain after years of living in California.

Phoebe Tonks

Phoebe Tonks

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Featured Image Credit: Taylor Hill/WireImage

Topics: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Royal Family

Phoebe Tonks
Phoebe Tonks

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