John Leguizamo slams Mission Impossible 'bomb' and calls out entire cast for being hired again
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John Leguizamo slams Mission Impossible 'bomb' and calls out entire cast for being hired again

Leguizamo was reportedly approached to star in the first Mission: Impossible movie

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

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Featured Image Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association

Topics: Tom Cruise, Hollywood, Celebrity

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh

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