Tom Cruise reveals why he never reads scripts and has them read to him instead
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Tom Cruise reveals why he never reads scripts and has them read to him instead

The Mission: Impossible star's 50th film, Digger, is set to be released next month

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

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Featured Image Credit: Mike Coppola/WireImage

Topics: Tom Cruise, Hollywood, Celebrity

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh

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