Tom Cruise reveals why he never reads scripts and has them read to him instead

Every actor has their own way of memorizing their lines - but Tom Cruise's may be a little different than most.

The Mission: Impossible star has starred in approximately 50 films during his four decade career - which is a lot of lines to remember. So many, that he's revealed he doesn't actually read them himself.

Instead, he has the writers to read them for him.

"What I do with directors and writers is I don't read the scripts, I have them read it to me," the 64-year-old revealed on the New Heights podcast with Jason and Travis Kelce.

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But, it's not because he's too lazy. It's because the Hollywood star 'doesn't want his ideas to invade it yet'.

"I want to understand what is their communication," he continued to explain to the brothers. "They've been working on it, they have things that are just there.

"So they come to me and I just sit there and I'm like, I want you to read it to me."

Tom Cruise sat down with Jason and Travis Kelce on the New Heights podcast (New Heights podcast/YouTube)

Cruise then explained to the NFL duo that he's the audience, laughing that he's a 'meat and potatoes popcorn guy'.

He then questions whether he's invested in the story or not, and where he is, and isn't engaged.

"We get to a place where I start to understand, and I'm like, I know how to contribute to that motion," Cruise added.

After that, the Top Gun actor explained how it 'sparked ideas'.

"Certain ideas, certain things I'd like to play with, and then I don't necessarily talk about it, I just do it," he continued.

Cruise's chat with the Kelce bros comes shortly after he was seen supporting Travis' football team, the Kansas City Chiefs, alongside Taylor Swift.

During the team's first game of the season, at The Arrowhead Stadium, Swift and Cruise were snapped heavily engrossed in a chat.

Shortly after, during an appearance on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, Cruise was asked what happens 'when the biggest movie star in the world is sitting next to the biggest artist in the world.'

Cruise was recently seen with Swift at a Kansas City Chiefs game (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

“She was bringing the football. First of all, she’s a genius,” he responded.

“I’ve been following her since she was a kid. Everybody there, all their friends, they’re a beautiful couple and magical in their own right."

As well as football, Cruise revealed that the celebrity duo also spoke about movies and music, with the actor saying Swift has 'a great sense of humor'.

"A brilliant writer also, by the way. Brilliant musician and director. Very skilled.”

Cruise also had a lengthy chat with the Kelce brothers about movies, dropping some secrets about his prosthetic transformation in his upcoming movie, Digger.

In the upcoming film, the star plays the role of a fictional oil tycoon, and the process of transforming into the character, with grey hair, prosthetics and a fat suit, originally took six hours to complete.

This was of course, taking up a big chunk of Cruise's busy day, so he solved it with 'a chalkboard with an eraser and a marker'.

“I like going into a system, studying it, trying to figure out how I can do it better, more efficient,” he laughed.























