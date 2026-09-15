Tom Cruise says the 'rumors are true' as he addresses his controversial behavior on movie sets
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Tom Cruise says the 'rumors are true' as he addresses his controversial behavior on movie sets

The star of the new comedy Digger reveals what it's really like to work with him on set

Greg Harris

Greg Harris

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Featured Image Credit: Manuel Velasquez/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures

Topics: Tom Cruise, Celebrity, Film and TV

Greg Harris
Greg Harris

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