Shailene Woodley hit with bold question on Aaron Rodgers accusing her of wanting to sleep with someone else

After Aaron Rodgers made claims that his ex-fiancée Shailene Woodley wanted to 'sleep with someone else', the actress has been asked about it directly.

While the pair's relationship may have come to an end in 2022, Rodgers spoke recently about the split during an explosive interview on his Pittsburgh Steelers teammate Cam Heyward’s podcast, Not Just Football.

Appearing as a guest on the show last week, Rodgers revealed their relationship was over long before the news came out in February 2022.

He said: "I date Shailene, I propose and she says yes. She maybe felt like she was forced to make a decision, she could have said no.

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"But not a couple of days after that, she tells me before we get married like, ‘I got to go f**k this guy'. Cause her story is, I ruined her life and gave her crazy depression because I left her, but in actuality she told me that and took off the ring by March.

Aaron Rodgers made some bold claims about his relationship with Shailene Woodley (Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

"I proposed in December, took off the ring by March, and we had a couple of times when we tried to get reunited and nothing ever happened, and there wasn’t even a relationship in ’22 to break off.

"She literally told me 'I don’t want to be with you'."

Well, days after those bombshell claims were made, it's safe to say Woodley is unbothered by all of the noise.

In new footage obtained by TMZ, the 34-year-old could be seen arriving at a pre-Emmys fundraiser in Los Angeles when she was asked by a reporter about Rodgers' recent comments.

Rather than answering the question directly, Woodley simply smiled and laughed, before walking away from the scene.

The actress has seemingly responded to his claims with a laugh (Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

Woodley won her first-ever Emmy Award on September 6, taking home the trophy for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series for Paradise.

Woodley spoke about her relationship with Rodgers in an interview with Outside magazine back in 2022.

"I haven’t shared much about my relationship with Aaron because it always makes me cry. It was not right. But it was beautiful," she said.

She claimed to have been in a 'toxic situation' because of having empathy for 'someone else'.

"Empathy kind of kept me in this loop of feeling everything for everyone," she added.

Woodley previously claimed she had been in a 'toxic situation' (Leon Bennett/Getty Images)

The 34-year-old then hinted at a 'really awful, traumatic thing' in her life around 'early 2022'.

Woodley continued: "I felt like I lost my soul, my self, my happiness, my joy. I really understood depression and anxiety and, like, complete soul detachment."

The pair began quietly dating in 2020 and come the end of the year, they were already engaged.

LADbible Group has previously approached Woodley's representatives for comment.