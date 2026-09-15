Shailene Woodley hit with bold question on Aaron Rodgers accusing her of wanting to sleep with someone else
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Shailene Woodley hit with bold question on Aaron Rodgers accusing her of wanting to sleep with someone else

The actress was asked by a reporter in Los Angeles about the claims

Callum Jones

Callum Jones

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Featured Image Credit: Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Topics: Hollywood, Celebrity, Sex and Relationships

Callum Jones
Callum Jones

Callum is a journalist for UNILAD, covering a wide range of topics from health to politics. He specialises in lifestyle and travel content having interviewed some of the biggest names in the industry and been involved in press trips across the globe. Away from the UNILAD desk, Callum’s reporting has been syndicated or cited by outlets including The Daily Mirror, the Mail Online and the New York Post.

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