Will Arnett furiously responded to his podcast co-host Jason Bateman after the actor asked an 'outrageous' question about intimate details surrounding his relationship with ex-wife Amy Poehler.

The Arrested Development star 'refused' to answer the intrusive question about his former wife and mother of two of his children, Archibald 'Archie' (born in 2008) and Abel (born in 2010), after questioning whether his co-star Bateman was just 'looking for clicks'.

"What are you talking about?," he responded, after the Ozark star admitted he 'forgot people listened to this'.

"Did you ever poo in front of Amy?” Bateman, 57, asked during Monday's (June 22) episode.

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"Are you trying to get something that we can click around?" Arnett said, questioning what kind of 'manners' the actor had.

Not taking the hint, the star pushed further: "Wait, but hang on. You were married to her, had two kids. You guys never went to the bathroom in front of each other?"

The podcast host was seemingly furious at the intrusive question. (Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

Clarifying the 'outrageous' question, Arnett, 56, replied: "I’m sorry. The question is, did I poo in front of Amy? And you’re saying that I don’t have manners? What are you talking about?"

Lashing out at his co-host, he added: "It’s not a good question. I refuse to answer it. I refuse to answer that. It’s none of your f***ing business."

Arnett and Poehler were married between 2003 to 2016, having first met in the New York comedy scene in the 1990s, and divorced after simply 'growing apart' after nine years of marriage.

Bateman doubled down on his bizarre query, stating that it was a 'good question'. (Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival)

In Poehler’s 2014 memoir, she opened up about the chapter of her life.

"I don’t want to talk about my divorce because it is too sad and too personal," she wrote, adding that she also doesn't like 'people knowing sh**'.

The 54-year-old said: "I am proud of how my ex-husband, Will, and I have been taking care of our children; I am beyond grateful he is their father; and I don’t think a [nearly] ten-year marriage constitutes failure."

"That being said, getting a divorce really sucks," she noted.

But since then, the Good Hang podcast host has found love once again, making her red carpet debut with podcast executive Joel Lovell in 2025.

Arnett was most recently linked to model Carolyn Murphy, whom he reportedly split from earlier this year. The star also shares a son with model Alessandra Brown.