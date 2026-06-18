Olivia Wilde has opened up about her split from former fiancé Jason Sudeikis in depth for the first time - and now she's revealed what Tom Cruise said to her.

Wilde and Sudeikis were engaged for seven years before their split in 2020, which came after a tense conversation after Wilde's birthday party.

The former couple, who share two children together daughter Daisy, 9, and son Otis,12, lived together during lockdown, and even tried to make it work for the kids.

Wilde said the pair were 'great f*****g co-parents,' but things turned bumpy during one huge event in 2022.

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Two years after the split, Wilde presented the trailer for her upcoming psychological thriller Don't Worry Darling at the movie theatre convention, CinemaCon, held at Caesar's Palace. To Wilde's, and everyone else's suprise, she was handed an envelope labelled 'personal and confidential' while on stage, which were child custody papers from her ex. At the time, it was reported Wilde had 'no idea' this was going to happen, and Sudeikis said he didn't either.

Olivia was served the papers on stage (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

The moment went viral, causing outrage online, and it wasn't just from fans. Speaking to Alex Cooper on the latest episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast, Wilde recalled what Top Gun star Tom Cruise had to say about the moment.

“Hi, I’m Tom. F****d up what happened to you in Vegas," he said when meeting Wilde for the first time.

“I was like, ‘No!’ I was like, ‘OK, so it went wide.’ Got it, got it," Wilde recalled.

Despite the moment spreading around social media, in the moment, Wilde explained that she thought 'no one would see the moment' as there were 'no phones allowed'.

Of course, in the modern day - a video did somehow get out, and despite Wilde thinking no one would care - they did.

"Jason has told me that he did not know, and I need to believe that in order to continue," she told Cooper. "Lawyers can be super f****d up, and do f****d up things, and I'm aware of that."

Tom Cruise said the moment was 'f****d' up (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

She continued: "I know it really hurt him to see that happen to me, I know he felt very very bad."

Despite it all, the Cowboys & Aliens star said she could now laugh about the 'incredibly traumatizing' moment.

Elsewhere in the interview Wilde broke her silence on her relationship with One Direction star Harry Styles for the first time - saying the pair had the 'loveliest relationship'.

UNILAD has contacted Jason Sudeikis' reps for comment.