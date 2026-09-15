Athletes protest Sydney Sweeney's 'very damaging' NSFW sports ad in which she appears fully nude
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Athletes protest Sydney Sweeney's 'very damaging' NSFW sports ad in which she appears fully nude

British athlete Amy Hunt spoke out against the ad after finishing a race at the Ultimate Championship in Budapest

Greg Harris

Greg Harris

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Featured Image Credit: Novig

Topics: Sydney Sweeney, Celebrity

Greg Harris
Greg Harris

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