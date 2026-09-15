Athletes protest Sydney Sweeney's 'very damaging' NSFW sports ad in which she appears fully nude

Female athletes are speak out against Sydney Sweeney’s controversial sports commercial.

The Euphoria actress, 29, stars in the ad for sports gambling platform in which she appears nude.

The viral ad has sparked outrage as it shows the actress covering her body with various sports equipment, such as footballs and basketballs, as she tells users they can bet on ‘just sports’.

She says: “You can’t trade this, I just look good here.”

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Several female athletes have called Sweeney out for sexualising women in sport and how they are defined by their appearance rather than their talent.

British athlete Amy Hunt has become one of the most outspoken critics of Sweeney’s ad. During her post-race interview at the World Athletics Ultimate Championship, she said: “Sydney Sweeney, this is what women’s sport looks like! : 21.4. Muscles. Hard work, blood, sweat, tears. This is a beautiful evening.”

She added: “When you’re a woman in sport, it’s not pretty. It’s not glamorous. It’s not sexy all the time, definitely.

(Novig)

“There’s some low moments. Even turning up to this championship, my period started yesterday, so that’s not really ideal, and that’s not ever what you try to really plan for.”

Meanwhile, American gymnast Gracie Kramer responded with an Instagram Reel that said: “Idk what Sydney Sweeney was doing, but this is what a woman in sport looks like.”

Hockeyroos goalkeeper Joc Bartram said she was disappointed to see women's sport being sexualized: “In a world where it just feels like women's sport is being recognised for the talent and skill that it involves rather than the sexualisation of women, this new add (sic) by @sydney_sweeney feels so out of touch.”

Sophie Capewell, a British Olympic cycling gold medalist, also criticised Sweeney’s ad and highlighted how women in sport are portrayed: “Imagine a world where sexualised representation isn’t the most popular way of seeing women in sport.”

Australian swimming champion Ariadne Titmus said: “I can’t describe how infuriated I feel when I watch this. Not only is it a kick in the face to every woman who has dedicated her life to perfecting her craft, but every woman who enjoys sports for what it really is – teamwork, friendship, dedication, excellence, unity.

Amy Hunt has spoken out against the ad (Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

“How do we live in a world where monetising a woman’s body and sexualising women’s sport is still a thing?”

The actress appeared to respond to the criticism by posting a series of images of prominent female and male athletes posing nude for magazine shoots, including Serena Williams, footballer Megan Rapinoe and basketball player Sue Bird.

She also included pictures of Myles Garrett, Rob Gronkowski, Karl-Anthony Towns, and Jason Kelce.

In a statement, Sweeney said the Novig ad was 'about embracing a fun idea'.

The star said: “The concept is simple: cut through the noise and put the focus entirely on sports. The campaign brings that idea to life with confidence, humor and a playful edge.”

This isn't the first time an ad starring Sweeney has caused a stir online. Her American Eagle 'Great Jeans' campaign was criticized as its language was compared to eugenics.

The now-deleted video heard her say: “Genes are passed down from parents to offspring, often determining traits like hair color, personality, and even eye colour. My jeans are blue.”

Responding to the backlash, she told People last year: “I was honestly surprised by the reaction.

“I did it because I love the jeans and love the brand. I don’t support the views some people chose to connect to the campaign. Many have assigned motives and labels to me that just aren’t true.”

UNILAD has contacted representatives for Sydney Sweeney for comment.