Law Roach claims Zendaya and Tom Holland are 'not officially married' in red carpet bombshell

Months after sending pop culture fans into a complete frenzy by claiming Zendaya and Tom Holland had secretly tied the knot, longtime stylist Law Roach has officially walked back his viral comments.

Speaking on the red carpet at the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards, the celebrated image architect clarified the relationship status of Hollywood's favorite power couple, acknowledging that the pair have not, in fact, walked down the aisle just yet.

Roach initially set off global speculation in March 2026 on the red carpet of the Actor Awards when he told Access Hollywood that the wedding had "already happened" and that the public had "missed it."

He later doubled down during Oscars weekend, insisting to reporters, "I said what I said."

Advert

However, addressing the rumors anew at the Emmys, Roach shut down recent speculation fueled by viral social media clips that claimed to show the Spider-Man co-stars exchanging vows in private.

"That's not true," Roach stated firmly, dispelling the authenticity of the circulating footage.

Law Roach claimed the beloved couple had yet to officially tie the knot (Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

When pressed on whether that meant Holland and Zendaya were not officially married, Roach set the record straight: "Not yet."

The stylist was quick to explain why the British actor has occasionally let slip comments in past interviews referring to Zendaya as his spouse, quipping that their connection transcends legal paperwork.

"I mean, she's been his wife for a really long time now," Roach said with a laugh. "But it's not official yet."

True to his mischievous nature, when reminded that he had previously led the entire internet to believe they were already wed, Roach was asked if he might simply be lying again to protect the fiercely private couple's privacy.

"I could," he teased playfully.

Roach could however, be lying to protect the couple's privacy (Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images)

Holland and Zendaya first crossed paths while filming 2017's Spider-Man: Homecoming, eventually confirming their off-screen romance years later. Speculation reached fever pitch when Tom's father, Dominic Holland, confirmed in early 2025 that Tom had formally proposed after seeking permission from Zendaya's father.

According to PEOPLE, the couple celebrated a wedding reception on August 4, but the couple themselves have yet to confirm or deny such claims.

Addressing rumours of AI images circulating of the ceremony, Roach was quick to shut them down, as he commented: “The AI images were totally fake, for sure. That dress was ugly. I would not have dressed her in that.”

With both stars navigating packed production schedules—including the upcoming Spider-Man: Brand New Day and the Dune franchise—fans may still have a formal ceremony to look forward to, even if Roach continues to keep the world guessing.