Law Roach claims Zendaya and Tom Holland are 'not officially married' in red carpet bombshell
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Law Roach claims Zendaya and Tom Holland are 'not officially married' in red carpet bombshell

The iconic stylist and close pal of the couple made the bold statement during this 78th Emmys red carpet - but is he telling the truth?

Phoebe Tonks

Phoebe Tonks

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Featured Image Credit: Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Topics: Zendaya, Tom Holland, Emmy Awards

Phoebe Tonks
Phoebe Tonks

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