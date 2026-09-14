Harry Potter's Oliver Phelps makes unexpected career move 15 years after final film
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Harry Potter's Oliver Phelps makes unexpected career move 15 years after final film

Oliver Phelps is best known for starring as George Weasley in the Harry Potter franchise

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton

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Featured Image Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures

Topics: Harry Potter, Sport, Entertainment

Niamh Shackleton
Niamh Shackleton

Niamh is a senior journalist for UNILAD having rejoined the team in 2023 after a previous stint from 2019 to 2021, with her time elsewhere in the industry spent working for Caters News Agency and OK! Magazine covering celebrity news and lifestyle. At UNILAD, she often writes about current affairs, American politics, health, and entertainment. Will almost certainly volunteer to write any story commissioned on Henry Cavill.

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