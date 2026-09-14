Harry Potter's Oliver Phelps makes unexpected career move 15 years after final film

Oliver Phelps has embarked on a new career path and it's unlikely you will have guessed what it is.

Oliver and his twin brother James Phelps played George and Fred Weasley in all of the Harry Potter movies. Since then they've hosted their own podcast, and now Oliver has taken on a totally new role.

Oliver has ditched the Wizarding World for sports and is now a part-owner of a new British rugby team.

The actor has invested in Atlantic Novas, one of six teams competing in the newly-launched Ultimate Sevens Championship. The team made their debut in Cardiff, Wales, over the weekend.

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"I’m a big rugby fan so I couldn’t wait to get involved in Ultimate Sevens," said Phelps after cheering his side to victory in the inaugural women’s competition at Cardiff Arms Park.

"The game is fast-paced, and I love the innovations that Ultimate Sevens have brought to the sport.

"Ultimate Sevens is so accessible. I’m getting involved as it has huge potential for growth globally, especially in the run-up to the LA Olympics.

"I also like the way Ultimate Sevens have ensured that the men’s and women’s teams are on an equal footing – my daughter has started playing and I’m coaching her at grassroots level."

Oliver Phelps has invested in the Atlantic Novas (Ultimate Sevens)

What is the Ultimate Sevens Championship?

The website for the competition explains that the championship is made up of six brand new 'elite global clubs' – one of which Phelps has invested in.

"Four hours of supercharged, non-stop rugby set against an electric atmosphere where fans don’t just watch world-class rugby — they become part of the experience," the website goes on.

"This is rugby at full speed, adrenaline-fuelled and packed with highlights and big moments, immersed with DJs, live entertainment and crowd interaction that will have you out of your seat. The energy never lets up."

Oliver and his brother James starred in the Harry Potter movies (Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images)

What Oliver Phelps has been up to over the years

It's been 15 years since the final Harry Potter movie, which both Oliver and his brother starred in. The 40-year-old pair have kept their toes dipped in the acting industry in the years that have followed and have cameos in the likes of Last Night in Soho, Kingdom, and Fantastic Friends.

They have, of course, always kept up appearances when it comes to all things Harry Potter too. They are the hosts of Harry Potter: Wizards of Baking, season three of which is out later this year.

The synopsis for the show reads, per IMDb: "Pairs of professional bakers compete to create spellbinding edible showpieces on the sets where the Harry Potter films were made."