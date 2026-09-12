Gary Oldman makes bizarre comment about Harry Potter new series despite backlash
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Gary Oldman makes bizarre comment about Harry Potter new series despite backlash

Gary Oldman played Sirius Black in the Warner Bros. film franchise

Britt Jones

Britt Jones

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Featured Image Credit: Murray Close/ Getty Images

Topics: Harry Potter, JK Rowling, Film and TV, HBO

Britt Jones
Britt Jones

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