HBO drops brand-new Harry Potter trailer and fans are all saying the same thing
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HBO drops brand-new Harry Potter trailer and fans are all saying the same thing

The reboot gives fans their first proper look at a new Hogwarts generation, but not everyone is convinced

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: HBO

Topics: Film and TV, Harry Potter, HBO

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

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