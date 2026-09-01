Andrew Garfield explains how there could be a gay Spider-Man in an upcoming movie

Andrew Garfield has questioned why Spider-Man 'can't be into boys' as he opens up about the idea of a Peter Parker who explores his sexuality.

It's a question the actor first pondered back in 2013, but one he has revisited ahead of his latest project, the gritty historical drama The Uprising.

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly the star asked: "Why can’t he be gay? Why can’t he be into boys?"

Garfield played the iconic Peter Parker in The Amazing Spider-Man (2012), The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014), and later reprised the role for Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021).

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But in recent years, the 43-year-old has questioned why Spidey's love interest MJ can't be a boy.

"It was an exercise in rebellion that I felt passionate about," he said, reflecting on his time in the suit.

Deep-diving into the character, Garfield added: "That’s the point of why it’s such a kind of universally beloved character, one of the greatly beloved characters in the history of fiction, is because you don’t see skin color, you don’t see gender, you don’t see sexuality. Anyone can project themselves into that suit."

The former Spider-Man star has opened up about his vision for the character. (Sony Pictures)

The star further noted that he 'likes the idea of a place where everyone is being honored and included'.

He first approached the subject in 2013, after having a conversation with one of the film’s producers, Matt Tolmach.

"I was kind of joking, but kind of not joking about MJ... I was like, 'What if MJ is a dude?' Why can’t we discover that Peter is exploring his sexuality?," he asked.

"It’s hardly even groundbreaking!"

He added: "I’ve been obsessed with Michael B. Jordan since The Wire. He’s so charismatic and talented. It’d be even better - we’d have interracial bisexuality!"

Holland has a 'plan' for passing on the baton. (Tim P. Whitby/ Getty Images for Sony Pictures)

But it seems arrangements have already been made for Tom Holland's successor, as the actor revealed there is a 'whole plan' in place for passing on the baton.

Appearing on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Holland said: "There’s a whole plan that we have been working on for, I would say, since we finished Spider-Man: No Way Home.

"It’s laid out. It’s gonna change for sure, but I have a really clear vision to the passing on of the baton, and I think it’s really exciting."

The 30-year-old added: "I know I get really excited when we have these meetings and chat about it. But that is the thing I want to do most in this character, for sure."

And while there has long been speculation about who will be next to take on the part, the star did put Adolescence actor Owen Cooper's name in the hat as someone he would like to see as Spider-Man.