Tom Holland could pocket eye-watering fortune from Spider-Man film after $2 billion box office success

Tom Holland is reportedly set for a big payday from Spider-Man: Brand New Day after the movie's success at the box office.

Holland has played Spidey in four standalone Spider-Man films, as well as playing him in a supporting role in other movies set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The latest movie sees Spider-Man struggling with the after-effects of a spell by Doctor Strange, played by Benedict Cumberbatch, which erased any memory of Peter Parker from the world, including those closest to him.

It's been a massive box office hit, grossing over $2 billion worldwide since its release on July 31, and showing that the MCU is still capable of generating some serious money at the box office.

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Holland was reportedly paid $20 million to once again take on the role of Spider-Man, which is already a huge sum of money.

But that will reportedly be eclipsed by his earnings from a backend bonus that the actor is set to receive as a result of the movie's financial success.

Tom Holland has reportedly earned a big pay day from the latest Spider-Man outing (Tim P. Whitby/ Getty Images for Sony Pictures)

Given that whopping $2 billion figure, this means that Holland, 30, could on for earnings in excess of $100 million, The Wrap reports.

A source speaking to The Wrap claimed that there is not a cap on what Holland could earn from the movie's box office takings.

Holland had his first outing as Spider-Man in the MCU in the 2016 movie Captain America: Civil War, when the character took on a more supporting role for which Holland was reportedly paid $250,000.

This was followed by Holland's first solo outing as Spider-Man in 2017's Spider-Man: Homecoming, seeing the actor doubling his income from Civil War to take home $500,000.

The money only increased with the subsequent films, including $4 million for Spider-Man: Far From Home in 2019, and then $10 million for Spider-Man: No Way Home in 2021.

Holland also played the role in Avengers: Infinity War in 2018 and Avengers: Endgame in 2019.

At this point, Holland's first six movie agreement with Sony had come to an end, and a new deal has since been negotiated.

Tom Holland and Zendaya at the UK premiere of Spider-Man: Brand New Day (Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images)

Holland has even been called the 'new Robert Downey Jr' over the way that his financial earnings have seemingly increased exponentially in the MCU, with Downey Jr earning huge sums from playing Tony Stark/Iron Man, earning a whopping $50 million for Iron Man 3 in 2013 from a combination of a salary of $10 million plus the backend earnings.

Speaking to Rotten Tomatoes, Holland's wife Zendaya, who is also his on-screen love interest, said that Holland Holland 'really loves and cares so much about the character and what the character means to other people' adding that 'when you are in front of these kids, you are Spider-Man.'

"My favorite thing about Tom’s Spider-Man is how Tom handles Spider-Man outside of Spider-Man," she said.

"So many people connect to this character, to Peter Parker’s Spider-Man.

"And especially young people, especially children, and I think that he’s just handled that weight with such grace."

UNILAD has reached out to representatives of Tom Holland for comment.







