Tom Holland could pocket eye-watering fortune from Spider-Man film after $2 billion box office success
Home>Celebrity

Tom Holland could pocket eye-watering fortune from Spider-Man film after $2 billion box office success

The star is set for a hefty payday as a result of the latest Spider-Man outing

Kit Roberts

Kit Roberts

google discoverFollow us on Google Discover
Featured Image Credit: Tim P. Whitby/ Getty Images for Sony Pictures

Topics: Tom Holland, Spider-Man, Celebrity, Film and TV

Kit Roberts
Kit Roberts

Kit joined UNILAD in 2023 as a community journalist. They have previously worked for StokeonTrentLive, the Daily Mirror, and the Daily Star.

Choose your content: