Hocus Pocus star Omri Katz looks very different decades after playing Max as he takes on a new career
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Hocus Pocus star Omri Katz looks very different decades after playing Max as he takes on a new career

The former actor had expressed interest in appearing in Hocus Pocus 2

Greg Harris

Greg Harris

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Featured Image Credit: Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Topics: Halloween, Film and TV, Celebrity

Greg Harris
Greg Harris

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