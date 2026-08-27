Tim Curry had brutal take on working with Trump just months before his death aged 80

The entertainment world is in deep mourning following the tragic death of legendary actor Tim Curry, who has passed away at the age of 80.

The beloved star, famous for iconic roles in The Rocky Horror Picture Show and IT, died at his home in Los Angeles on Tuesday (August 25).

His death comes just 10 months after he shared a brutally honest take on what it was really like working alongside President Donald Trump.

Curry famously played the snooty Plaza Hotel concierge in the legendary, Home Alone 2: Lost in New York.

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During production, Trump actually owned the famous hotel and notoriously bullied his way into securing a brief cameo in the blockbuster movie.

Speaking to The Guardian in October, Curry reflected on the 90s, revealing exactly what it was like dealing with the real-estate tycoon.

At the time, Trump and his then-girlfriend Marla Maples were splashed across the front pages of newspapers everywhere.

Curry recalled that Trump was desperately trying to use the film set as a networking opportunity for his partner.

"He was very anxious to find Chris Columbus, the director," Curry explained.

"He said, ‘I’ve got to get Marla to meet Chris Columbus because she’s a brilliant actress’. And I thought, ‘Yeah, I’m sure'."

The actor also found himself caught in an awkward situation with Trump's ex-wife, Ivana Trump, while staying at the hotel during filming.

"She knocked on my door and said, ‘Are you happy in your room? Do you like the way it looks?’ - and I loathed it actually," Curry hilariously admitted.

Curry isn't the only one who has spoken out about the president's controversial involvement in the iconic Christmas movie.

Director Chris Columbus previously labeled Trump's seven-second appearance as a 'curse', revealing he wishes he could cut the scene entirely.

However, the director confessed he genuinely fears extreme retaliation from the Trump administration if he actually removes the Republican from the movie.

Tim Curry, pictured last year - more than a decade after suffering a stroke, shared what his experience was like the the Plaza Hotel (odin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

“I can’t cut it," Columbus previously explained. "If I cut it, I’ll probably be sent out of the country."

"I’ll be considered sort of not fit to live in the United States, so I’ll have to go back to Italy or something," Columbus added.

Trump furiously hit back at Columbus in a fiery Truth Social post last year, claiming the Hollywood director was just using him for publicity.

"That cameo helped make the movie a success, but if they felt bullied, or didn’t want me, why did they put me in, and keep me there, for over 30 years?" Trump wrote.

He added: "Because I was, and still am, great for the movie, that’s why! Just another Hollywood guy from the past looking for a quick fix of Trump publicity for himself!"

Curry's death happened on the same day, and while at the same age, as country music legend Dolly Parton.

The actor tragically suffered a major stroke back in 2012 which left him completely unable to walk, though he continued making appearances for fans.

When asked by The Guardian what he wanted the world to take from his life, the actor replied: "He took it on the chin."