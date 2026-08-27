Tim Curry had brutal take on working with Trump just months before his death aged 80
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Tim Curry had brutal take on working with Trump just months before his death aged 80

The actor recalled an awkward interaction involving the President Donald Trump, before he passed away on the same day as Dolly Parton

Joe Yates

Joe Yates

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Featured Image Credit: 20th Century Fox

Topics: Donald Trump, Entertainment, Celebrity

Joe Yates
Joe Yates

Joe is a journalist for UNILAD, who particularly enjoys writing about crime. He has worked in journalism for five years, and has covered everything from murder trials to celeb news.

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