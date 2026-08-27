Jelly Roll sends message to MAGA fans as Trump 'fat pig' jab sparks backlash
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Jelly Roll sends message to MAGA fans as Trump 'fat pig' jab sparks backlash

The musician appeared as a guest host on Jimmy Kimmel Live! this week

Kit Roberts

Kit Roberts

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Featured Image Credit: Jimmy Kimmel Live

Topics: Jelly Roll, Donald Trump, Jimmy Kimmel

Kit Roberts
Kit Roberts

Kit joined UNILAD in 2023 as a community journalist. They have previously worked for StokeonTrentLive, the Daily Mirror, and the Daily Star.

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