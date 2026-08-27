Jelly Roll sends message to MAGA fans as Trump 'fat pig' jab sparks backlash

Country star Jelly Roll doubled down on a jibe he made towards Donald Trump on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in which he called the US president a 'fat pig'.

The Grammy-winning musician had been guest hosting on the ABC show, and didn't hold back in his criticism of Trump.

Addressing the POTUS directly during Tuesday's (August 25) monologue, he said: "Well, Mr President, from one fat pig to another, take it from me that physical fitness is very important."

Jelly Roll then went on to talk about his own weight loss journey, before making a barbed remark at Trump's approval ratings.

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"It’s crazy, think about this, y’all," he said. "In the last few years, I’ve lost 300 pounds. That means I’ve lost an entire Donald Trump - and let’s be honest, based on his approval ratings, it seems like most of the country wants to do the same thing."

The musician took aim at Donald Trump (Jim WATSON / AFP via Getty Images)

The barbs at Trump's physical fitness came after a section on the IndyCar Freedom 250 event during Monday's episode (August 24), with Jelly Roll saying: "The president seemed to enjoy the IndyCar race, which was a real switch-up for him because normally he only likes his own race."

He went on to describe Trump's motorcade driving around the track in a 'lap of honor', quipping that it 'sounds like a loyalty program at a strip club', and that this is 'the only laps Trump's been doing lately'.

The jokes have, of course, resulted in a widespread backlash against the musician over his jokes about Trump, with Jelly Roll later remarking: "What a turn of events: Who would have guessed I'd get in more trouble with the president than Rosie O'Donnell?"

Jelly Roll, whose real name is Jason Bradley DeFord, went on to stick by the jokes, saying: "Let's be honest for a second - any US president should be able to handle a few jokes, right?"

He added: "They should also be able to handle gas prices, healthcare and the occasional international conflict, but beggars can't be choosers."

The musician had also said that a lot of people who watched the show may have been 'surprised that I had any opinions at all'.

"They see a guy that looks like me and assume the only opinion I have is whether I prefer my meth crystal or classic!" he said.

There were also people who shared their disapproval of Jelly Roll making jokes about Trump in this way, but Jelly Roll had a very clear message for them.

He continued: "Look, y'all, I get it there's some people are mad at me for goofing on Trump. But if you wanted me to make jokes about Kamala Harris, you should have voted for her!"

Jelly Roll appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! as a guest host (Randy Holmes/Disney via Getty Images)

Some of those accused Jelly Roll of not treating the president 'with reverence and dignity', to which he quipped: "I want to remind y'all that I go by the name Jelly Roll - I don't even treat myself with reverence and dignity!"

The star went on to say: "So for those who threaten to stop listening to my music based on my comments last night, I just want to say with conviction - go right ahead - cause I'm gonna keep speaking my truth, or my name isn't Post Malone!"

Elsewhere in his monologue on Tuesday, Jelly Roll paid tribute to fellow country star Dolly Parton, who passed away aged 80 this week.

"We used to sit around the kitchen table and listen to her music together as a family. I’ll never forget it," he said "I learned so much from Dolly over the years about songwriting, how to handle this crazy business, and how to support your community."

Noting that Parton 'might be the last American that everyone liked', Jelly Roll added: "We will miss her dearly."