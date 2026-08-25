Jelly Roll takes swipe at Trump on national TV as he guest-hosts Jimmy Kimmel
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Jelly Roll takes swipe at Trump on national TV as he guest-hosts Jimmy Kimmel

Jelly Roll announced in July that he was set to take 'some time off and heal' prior to hosting the Jimmy Kimmel Live! show

Britt Jones

Britt Jones

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Featured Image Credit: ABC

Topics: Jelly Roll, Music, Donald Trump, Jimmy Kimmel

Britt Jones
Britt Jones

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