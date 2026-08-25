Rapper Jelly Roll has made a series of jokes at the expense of Donald Trump’s weight as he stood in to host Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

At first, he talked about his own major weight-loss journey which saw the musician drop approximately 300 pounds.

“A lot of doctors are worried about the president’s weight,” Jelly Roll said as he opened the Monday episode (August 24).

But he then turned things around to immediately quip about Trump, and his latest weigh-in results.

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Just last week, it was revealed in a report that Trump’s weight gain was 23 pounds in three years, leading doctors to claim this is ‘a strong risk factor’ for his health.

Trump, who hasn’t been shy about talking about his love of McDonald’s and Diet Coke, has had his health talked about for some time – particularly when it comes to his sleeping and bruising.

Donald Trump has apparently gained weight (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

The 80-year-old president allegedly weighed 238 pounds at his May physical exam, which is 23 pounds more than what was listed in 2023, as reported by the Washington Post.

In light of this information going public, Jelly Roll joked he practically shed an entire Trump during his weight loss journey.

“After his last physical, we found out Trump gained 14 pounds, which means he is now tipping the scales at almost 240. That’s crazy,” he said.

He continued: “Think about this, y’all, in the last few years I’ve lost 300 pounds. That means I’ve lost an entire Donald Trump. And let’s be honest, based on his approval ratings, it seems like most of the country wants to do the same thing.”

Jelly Roll went on to suggest that people ‘should take it easy’ on Trump about his weight as he said the POTUS ‘would never do that to other people.’

However, that was satire and the broadcast cut to clips of Trump doing that very thing.

Jelly Roll then said: “Well, if that ain’t the pot calling the kettle fat.”





“Mr. President,” he addressed, “From one fat pig to another, take it from me that physical fitness is very important. And trust me, you’ll be happy to see your penis again.”

He went on to say his own penis was like a ‘little Labubu doll’ after weight loss.

In response, White House spokesman Davis Ingle told the Post: “President Trump’s sharpness, unmatched energy, relentless work ethic and historic accessibility stand in stark contrast to what we saw during the last administration when Democrats and the legacy media intentionally covered up Joe Biden’s serious mental and physical decline from the American people.”

He added: “President Trump is the sharpest and most accessible President in American history who is working nonstop to solve problems and deliver on his promises.”

This gig marks the singer’s first major event since he claimed to be taking a break during a show on July 28.

Jelly Roll took to the Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah, where he performed the last date on his Big Ass Stadium Tour.

"This has truly been a lifetime experience for me,” he said to the audience, per Hello! Magazine.

He then announced he was taking a break.

“I go to Colorado Springs and do my last show for a year or two," he said. “I'm fixing to take some time off and heal. I love you all so much. Thank you for the opportunity.”

UNILAD reached out to the White House for comment.