Bunnie Xo reveals why Jelly Roll's behavior gave her 'whiplash' and what hurt most about 'betrayal'
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Bunnie Xo reveals why Jelly Roll's behavior gave her 'whiplash' and what hurt most about 'betrayal'

Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo divorced after the singer filed to end their nearly decade-long marriage in May this year

Britt Jones

Britt Jones

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Topics: Jelly Roll, Music, Celebrity

Britt Jones
Britt Jones

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