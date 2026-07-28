When you mosh too hard, sometimes s**t can get real, but you never expect it to get so real that people are left crying, vomiting, and jumping in human 'poo'.

However, that's what concert-goers were allegedly subjected to when they attended a metal gig in Dunedin, New Zealand.

The Devilskin concert at the University of Otago's Union Hall on July 25 went very wrong when a ticket-holder apparently defecated on the floor, kicked it away, and then accidentally stepped in it himself.

Then, so did everyone else, with the mosh pit quickly turning into mosh 's**t'.

Advert

According to fellow attendee and alleged witness to the poo in question, Damian Radburnd, the culprit let it loose in front of him at the gig.

Speaking to Stuff, he said: “The guy who was directly in front of me proceeded to shake a log down his leg.”

Attendees were moshing until they realized something was beneath them (Getty Stock Images)

Damian said: “We shuffled to the side a metre or three, then I realised that I needed to alert security. One guard came over, and verified with me the culprit and saw the offensive material on the floor.”

After being alerted to the issue, Devilskin halted their show, as lead singer Jennie Skulander asked what happened from the stage.

After the audience shouted back up to her that a person had gone to the bathroom on the floor, she said: “Poo. EW!”

In response, the metal band used the moment to crack a joke, taking to their Instagram after the gig had ended to promote a 'Diaper of Doom', which is a diaper suitable for anyone who wants to attend their concerts, but wants to make sure they are wearing something 'leak proof'.

They wrote in the caption: "After some unique feedback from our gig in Dunnydin, we’ve taken it upon ourselves to provide Devilskin fans with the ultimate companion for your Be Like The River 10th Anniversary Tour experience!

The band has since addressed the unfortunate incident (Instagram/@devilskinnz)

"Devilskin’s 'Diaper of Doom' has you covered front-to-back, start-to-finish. Catch us on tour while you can!"

Per The Sun, Daniel Leamy, the Otago University Students’ Association president, called the night 'an unfortunate medical incident and should be respected as such'.

He said: “The individual involved remained fully clothed throughout, and this was in no way a deliberate ‘code brown’ situation. They were willingly escorted from the venue by security once staff had assessed the best course of action.

“Staff evaluated and managed an unforeseen and sensitive situation safely and professionally.”

Calling it a 'night-ruiner', some who attended told the outlet just what went down when people first picked up the fact that they were jumping in poo in the packed venue.

“It wasn’t like, ‘I’m sick and I’ve s… myself’. It was like, ‘I’m gonna ruin this gig and s… on the dance floor’,” another witness said, nothing other people were stepping in it before realizing what had happened.

“I think the smell triggered lots of people to then vomit. The smell obviously hit them and then people started spewing in response to that. Is that quite common for a metal gig?", she asked.

Another person who was there that night described it as 'all over the floor' and on people's legs.

Per The Sun, they said: “It was a rock and metal concert so there was a lot of jumping. And then eventually someone must have, like, looked down and noticed that there was just a huge mess of s***, just completely spread all in the mosh pit, like, all over the floor.

“It’s on people’s feet. People are wearing skirts and s*** is up their legs and stuff, and then one girl went bleh — just vomited on the s**t — and then everyone else starts vomiting.”

They continued: “When this was happening, there’s people in the foyer, and you would have thought someone had died. They were just bawling their eyes out – they were just hysterical."

The witness revealed there was a 'lady with vomit in her hair, s**t on her legs, and just crying, crying, crying' in the aftermath.