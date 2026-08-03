Chris Brown called out for 'going too far' in 'wild' on-stage moment with fan
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Chris Brown called out for 'going too far' in 'wild' on-stage moment with fan

The singer faced heavy backlash online after video footage showed him engaging in racy scenes with a fan during his live performance.

Phoebe Tonks

Phoebe Tonks

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Topics: Music, Usher, Celebrity

Phoebe Tonks
Phoebe Tonks

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