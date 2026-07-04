Hilary Duff's security were almost forced to step in after a shock fan moment on stage during one of her shows in Dallas last week - and she's now revealed what was really going on in her head at the time.

The former Disney Channel star is back on the road for her Lucky Me Tour. As well as a hit show, lucky fans are even given the chance to join their idol on the platform, as she performs her song, With Love, although we all know this can be a risky game to play.

On June 30, it looked like one fan got too close to the Lizzie McGuire star for security guards' comfort, as they picked her up and spun her around in a circle during the performance.

The fan, who was dressed as Duff's character in the 1998 movie Casper Meets Wendy, put her down, and although the crowd cheered, and Duff seemingly laughed it off, security were seen briefly stepping forward in the background.

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Duff is currently touring across America before traveling across the pond (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for HD)

With everyone glued to their phones, of course the moment went viral on social media, prompting the fan in question to make a TikTok about the experience - as the comments came flooding in.

The comment which prompted a video response from the fan, read: "omg this is amazing. Scary at first but Hillary took it in her stride. You see the security guard come out from behind the curtain."

Karson, who goes by the TikTok user name, @thakarlotus, apologized for stressing Duff's security out in the video, and also apologized for 'posing any safety risk,' which was not the intention.

"I got really, really excited, and to tell you the truth, in a lot of that moment I blacked out," Karson continued.

Karson then went on to show his appreciation for Duff, and it looked like she felt the same, as she took to the comments of the video.

Duff's last major world tour was almost two decades ago (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for HD)

"I loved my big swing around hug! Don’t think twice!" she exclaimed.

An excited Karson responded: "OMG!! WHAT ARE YOU DOING HERE!!! Hahahah ILYSM!!!"

So, despite the brief security, and fan concerns, all is good in Duff's world, and it doesn't look like her segment of bringing fans on stage is due to stop anytime soon.

The 38-year-old's next stop will be in California later this week, before she heads to the United Kingdom from September.

Ticket holders better get practicing their dance moves!



