Lil Nas X breaks silence on rehab stint and opens up about bipolar disorder diagnosis
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Lil Nas X breaks silence on rehab stint and opens up about bipolar disorder diagnosis

He described the experience as 'living life on extreme hard mode.'

Phoebe Tonks

Phoebe Tonks

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Topics: Lil Nas X, Music, Celebrity

Phoebe Tonks
Phoebe Tonks