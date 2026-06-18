Lil Nas X breaks silence on rehab stint and opens up about bipolar disorder diagnosis

Lil Nas X has shared a candid and deeply personal update with his fans, opening up about his time spent in rehab and publicly revealing his diagnosis of bipolar disorder.

The 27-year-old Grammy winner, whose real name is Montero Lamar Hill, has largely flown under the radar for the past year following a highly publicized legal incident in Los Angeles last August.

But taking to Instagram on Wednesday morning, the Industry Baby hitmaker broke his silence in a lengthy video, revealing that he has spent the last few months quietly focusing on his recovery in a treatment facility.

"I’ve been in rehab for a few months and since then, I’ve been back at home — whether it’s in Atlanta with my family or in Los Angeles with myself, friends and whatnot — and trying to ground myself down to earth and get out of my head," the rapper shared, smiling warmly at the camera.

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He went on to reveal that he is now working closely with professional help, adding: "I have a therapist now and a psychiatrist, which has been really helpful when I got my bipolar disorder diagnosis.”

The musician admitted that while he had suspected something was wrong with his mental health for a long time, the fear of judgment had kept him from seeking a formal diagnosis or help.

"I feel like I had known for the past few years, but I didn't want to admit to it 'cause I didn't want to have to take medication and, I don't know, have people think different of me," he explained.

However, true to form, Lil Nas X couldn't help but inject a bit of his signature, brilliant humor into the serious life update.

"I’m already Black and gay. Like, 'Damn, God.' Black, gay, bipolar," he joked with a chuckle. "I’m like living life on like extreme hard mode.”

Lil Nas X was arrested last year after his untreated bipolar disorder led to a shocking incident with LA cops (Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for GLAAD)

The singer's public update comes after a chaotic period that began with his arrest in August 2025 following a distressing mental health episode in Studio City, where he faced felony battery charges.

In April, a Los Angeles judge granted the musician entry into a formal mental health diversion program.

The court ruled that the incident was a direct result of his then-undiagnosed bipolar disorder, agreeing to completely dismiss all charges if he continues his treatment plan over the next two years.

Now, the star says the structured time away from the intense Hollywood spotlight has completely changed his outlook on life.





"On a serious note, I’m doing much better. I’m doing better, I’m feeling better. I’m creating freely and there’s less fear in my heart," he assured his fans. "I'm just smelling the roses.”

Before signing off, the pop star left his loyal fanbase with a massive silver lining, teasing that his creative spark is fully back.

"I’ve been doing music for seven years now. I wanted to let you guys know there is new music on the way," he smiled. "I love you and all I want to do is continue to try to make you guys proud and make myself proud. So let’s go."

Since getting treatment, the rapper has confirmed he is doing much better (Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic)

What is bipolar disorder?

Bipolar disorder is a long-term mental health condition that causes severe shifts in a person’s mood, energy, and activity levels.

Unlike the standard emotional ups and downs that everyone experiences, the condition is characterized by intense emotional cycles.

These range from ‘manic’ episodes—where a person might feel incredibly energized, euphoric, or unusually irritable—to "depressive" episodes, which bring deep feelings of sadness, low energy, and hopelessness.

During manic phases, a person may also detach from reality, acting out of the ordinary and feeling as if they are untouchable or pursuing extremely self-destructive or impulsive ideas.

Meanwhile in a depressive episode, even getting out of bed to perform basic tasks such as maintaining their own hygiene or remembering to eat can prove to be difficult.

In some cases, it is also possible to suffer from ‘mixed episodes’ in which a person is both manic and depressed at the same time.

While it is a lifelong condition, it is highly manageable through a combination of professional therapy, psychiatric support, and tailored treatment plans.