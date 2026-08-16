Inside the very different lives Blink-182’s members have built since their pop-punk heyday

More than 30 years after Blink-182 formed, the band's members have ended up in some very different places.

The group has also survived lineup changes, a breakup, a reunion and a major health battle.

Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge and Travis Barker are back together now, after DeLonge returned in 2022, while the musicians who occupied the drummer and guitarist roles at different points have continued on their own paths.

Hoppus, who formed Blink-182 with DeLonge in 1992, remains the only member to have appeared on every album.

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After the band's 2005 hiatus, he formed +44 with Barker and later Simple Creatures with All Time Low's Alex Gaskarth.

He also launched HiMyNameIsMark, hosts After School Radio and released his memoir, Fahrenheit-182, in 2025.

His life took a serious turn in 2021 when he was diagnosed with stage 4 diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

After five months of treatment, he was declared cancer-free in September that year.

Blink 182 first reunited in February 2009 following a 2005 indefinite hiatus, and then reunited a second time on October 11, 2022, when they announced a new world tour and single. (Photo by Christopher Polk/WWD via Getty Images)

He returned to the stage with Barker in November and later helped lead Blink-182 into its reunion era.

DeLonge's route back to the band was even wilder.

After leaving Blink-182 in 2015, he focused on To the Stars, the science fiction company he founded, which develops films, books, comics and TV shows.

He also executive produced the 2019 History Channel series Unidentified: Inside America’s UFO Investigation.

In 2021, DeLonge reconnected with Hoppus after reaching out about divorce paperwork and learned about his former bandmate's cancer diagnosis.

“We’ve been able to completely repair that friendship,” he later told Apple Music 1's Zane Lowe.

DeLonge eventually returned to Blink-182 in 2022, replacing Matt Skiba, who had joined the band in 2015.

Blink-182 released One More Time... in 2023 and toured from 2023 to 2025.

Alkaline Trio's Matt Skiba joined Blink 182 when Tom Delonge left (Photo by Jason Squires/WireImage)

Where are Travis Barker, Scott Raynor and Matt Skiba now?

Barker has built one of the most public lives outside the band. He married Kourtney Kardashian in 2022 after previously being married to Melissa Kennedy and Shanna Moakler, and the couple welcomed their son Rocky in 2023. He also founded Famous Stars and Straps, DTA Records and Barker Wellness, while releasing his solo album Give the Drummer Some in 2011.

After surviving a 2008 plane crash that killed four people and left him with third-degree burns on more than half of his body, Barker flew again in 2021. He discussed the experience and its aftermath in the 2026 documentary Travis Barker: Louder Than Fear.

The original Blink 182 line up in 1997 -L-R Mark Hoppus, Scott Raynor, Tom DeLonge (Photo by Jim Steinfeldt/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

Scott Raynor, Blink-182's original drummer, left in 1998 after appearing on Cheshire Cat and Dude Ranch.

He later played with One Track Mind, Grimbly and The Wraith before becoming a member of the San Diego Police Department in 2023.

Skiba, meanwhile, balanced Blink-182 with Alkaline Trio between 2015 and 2022.

He played on California and Nine, and later released Blood, Hair, and Eyeballs with Alkaline Trio in 2024.

When DeLonge returned, Skiba said he was 'genuinely glad' the original trio were a family again.



