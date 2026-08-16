Inside the very different lives Blink-182’s members have built since their pop-punk heyday
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Inside the very different lives Blink-182’s members have built since their pop-punk heyday

One of the former members joined the San Diego Police Department

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: (Photo by Jeff Schear/Getty Images for FanDuel's Super Bowl Party Powered by Spotify!)

Topics: Travis Barker, Music, Nostalgia

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

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