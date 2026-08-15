The grim reality of Woodstock that iconic photos don't show
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The grim reality of Woodstock that iconic photos don't show

Promoted as three days of peace and music, Woodstock 1969 was actually pure chaos resulting in two tragic deaths

Joe Yates

Joe Yates

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Featured Image Credit: Ralph Ackerman/Getty Images

Topics: Music, US News, Nostalgia

Joe Yates
Joe Yates

Joe is a journalist for UNILAD, who particularly enjoys writing about crime. He has worked in journalism for five years, and has covered everything from murder trials to celeb news.

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