Meaning behind The Weeknd's unusual stage name as he reconsiders going by legal name

The Weeknd has revealed the bizarre story behind his stage name, after admitting he's considered using his legal name as he branches out beyond music.

Showbiz has seen some of the funkiest stage names that have become just as iconic as the stars behind them.

Often, they bear little to no resemblance to the star's real name, with Lady Gaga (Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta), Elton John (Reginald Kenneth Dwight) and Bruno Mars (Peter Gene Hernandez) being just a few examples.

But The Weeknd, who found fame in 2015, has now revealed the wild story behind his stage name, and why he's considering using his legal name, Abel Tesfaye, going forward.

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Speaking about the origin of his moniker on Reddit, he said: "I left home when I was about 17 dropped out of high school and convinced Lamar [XO crew member] to do the same lol. "We grabbed our mattresses from our parents threw it in our friends van and left one weekend and never came back home."

The star, 36, added: "I hated my name at the time though so I tried it as a stage name. It sounded cool. I took out the 'e' because there was already a Canadian band named the weekend."

The Weeknd has opened up about using his legal name more frequently the spotlight. (@theweeknd/Instagram)

While the singer spent a lot of last year claiming that his album, 'Hurry Up Tomorrow', would be his last, during a recent concert in Sweden, it seems the star has reconsidered.

He told the crowd: "I'll never disappear. I love this too much to ever disappear. I tested retirement a little bit, and I don't like the way it feels. Imma be here forever with you."

But what that might look like in years to come remains an unanswered question.

Though Tesfaye has expanded his work into the realms of acting, film and other creative projects in the last year.

In 2025, the 36-year-old starred in HBO's psychological thriller, The Idol.

And speaking with Fader about the experience, he said: "I wanted to do my job as an actor.

The singer has recently pursued his interests in the world of TV & Film. (Scott Legato/WireImage)

"So, make my piece with the idea, with the script, give whatever notes I have to give, but essentially it being [Shults'] film, where I give him the material, he makes the movie he wants to make, and I get to just focus on being an actor and not care about what’s going on behind the scenes."

Tesfaye added: "He made it easy for me. I always make this joke; Trey’s like a cat when he directs. … He really doesn’t want to get in the way of whatever is happening in front of the camera, and it was just a smoother process. I got to just focus on performing and doing what I do in front of the camera, and stay in it, just stay in in the role."