Jay-Z recently changed his name and it’s for a very nostalgic reason.

The hip hop icon announced he’s joining The Roots as a headliner of a two-day music festival called Roots Picnic in Philadelphia, US.

The festival is set to take place on May 30-31, 2026 at Belmont Plateau in Fairmont Park.

Eagle-eyed fans noticed that the ‘99 Problems’ rapper’s name was spelled differently, with his new moniker now on Spotify, YouTube and more.

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And now, the musician is credited as JAŸ-Z—but what sparked this change?

The inspiration behind the style tweak is not Mötley Crüe, apparently, but is a tribute to one of his albums from earlier in his career.

Friends of the rapper noted that Jay-Z used the same Ÿ on the cover of his 1996 album “Reasonable Doubt”, which is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year.

So even though it’s not the biggest change ever, the rapper — real name Shawn Carter — is basically paying tribute to the 30th‑anniversary of his career kickoff.

On the topic of names, Jay-Z previously shared the story behind why he and Beyoncé named their eldest daughter Blue Ivy Carter. He explained that while they originally thought about naming her Brooklyn, the name “Blue” actually came from a nickname they used during Beyoncé’s pregnancy — they called the growing baby “Blueberry” after seeing the sonogram, and it just stuck. Eventually they dropped the “berry” and settled on Blue as her first name.

Jay-Z with his wife Beyoncé and eldest daughter Blue Ivy Carter (LISA O'CONNOR/AFP via Getty Images)

Since dropping Reasonable Doubt in 1996, he’s released a long string of albums like Vol. 2… Hard Knock Life, The Blueprint, The Black Album and many more, racked up huge hits like “Empire State of Mind” and “Big Pimpin’,” and has won 25 Grammy awards along the way.

And that’s not all, Jay-Z also announced two shows at Yankee Stadium in celebration of his debut album, along with 2001’s The Blueprint.

The shows are set to take place over two consecutive nights; July 10 for Reasonable Doubt, and July 11 for The Blueprint.

Jay-Z and wife Beyonce at Grammys (Francis Specker/CBS via Getty Images)

Outside of helping produce the Super Bowl LIX halftime show, and popping up for a surprise guest spot during Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter Tour stop in Paris in 2025, Jay‑Z hasn’t been very active in live music lately.

He played at Tom Brady’s Hall of Fame induction in 2024 and performed at the Grammy Awards in 2023, but his last big solo concert tour was back in 2017, the 4:44 Tour, which supported his 4:44 album, and his last major joint tour was On The Run II with Beyoncé in 2018.

Since then he hasn’t done a full solo touring run, although he has made one‑off performances.



