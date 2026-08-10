Baby Shark child star is launching a new career more than 10 years after finding fame
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Baby Shark child star is launching a new career more than 10 years after finding fame

Park Geon Roung says he 'wants to share his own voice' after becoming known across the globe

Greg Harris

Greg Harris

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Featured Image Credit: Pinkfong/YouTube

Topics: Music, Nostalgia, Viral

Greg Harris
Greg Harris

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