Jelly Roll has an new job this summer alongside a series of other well-known celebrities.

Jelly Roll is best known for his music and is currently touring round the US with Post Malone.

The duo usually perform their hit song 'Losers' together, but Jelly Roll recently had to skip performing the track because he needed to be hospitalized.

In a TikTok posted on June 12, the singer (whose real name is Jason DeFord) shared the moment he received a big bouquet of flowers from Post Malone after he'd fallen unwell.

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Detailing his illness and revealing that he was treated in Charlotte, Jelly Roll said: "Shoutout to that whole hospital. They literally got me on my feet for the show.

"I had a puffy face and all. It was just bad, dude, the sinus infection was bad."

Jelly Roll said he'd been hospitalized earlier this month (officialjellyroll/TikTok)

Post Malone's tour will conclude it's North American leg at the end of July, and now Jelly Roll already has his next gig lined up.

According to Variety, Jelly Roll will be one of numerous celebrity guests to host Jimmy Kimmel's talkshow while he takes a two-month break.

Tiffany Haddish will host the show for a week from July 6, then the likes of Jelly Roll, Anthony Anderson, Ike Barinholtz, Colman Domingo, Rosie O’Donnell will follow suit.

The exact date of Jelly's hosting hasn't been revealed, but it's likely to be after Post Malone's tour concludes at the end of July.

Jelly Rolly previously hosted two episodes of Kimmel's show last July.

Announcing that he was taking a break over the summer, Kimmel joked that his hiatus is on his terms this time round after his show was briefly suspended by ABC last September.

"I hope you’re paying attention this summer, because I will be taking the next two months off — this time voluntarily," he said earlier this week, per NBC News.

The singer was a guest host for Jimmy Kimmel last summer (Randy Holmes/Disney via Getty Images)

Going on to make a jibe at Donald Trump, Kimmel continued: "And as a special treat for our commander in chief, I asked one of his all-time favorites, Rosie O’Donnell, to be here to keep the hits coming.

"You’re welcome, and all I ask in return, Mr. President, is that you don’t do anything stupid while I’m gone."

O'Donnell has made her feelings about the POTUS very clear on numerous occasions.

Kimmel first started recruiting celebs to cover his shower over the summer six years ago. People like Chelsea Handler, Martin Short, Kumail Nanjiani, and RuPaul have stepped in for him previously.

The news of Jelly Roll hosting the show comes shortly after the singer filed for divorce from his wife of almost 10 years, Bunnie Xo.

Both of them have since addressed the matter and insisted that they remain on good terms, even calling each other their 'best friend'.

Bunnie Xo has shared details of their break up in a new podcast episode that dropped on June 19.