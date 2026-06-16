New information has been revealed about the split between Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo.

The pair had been married for nearly 10 years, but now it has emerged that they have filed for divorce.

In a divorce filing which has been obtained by Page Six, Grammy winner Jelly Roll cited 'irreconcilable differences' between the pair leading to their separation.

Neither Jelly Roll, real name Jason DeFord, and Bunnie Xo, real name Alisa DeFord, have commented publicly on the end of their relationship.

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However, eagle-eyed fans have since spotted signs that things may not have been right for some time.

This included posts on social media where Bunnie Xo had posted a night out with one of her friends including dancing and horse riding, while Jelly Roll had made several posts where his wedding ring was notably absent.

The pair recently attended the Grammys together (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Now, new information has emerged about the split, including the date when the pair filed for their divorce, with Jelly Roll making the filing on May 18 in Williamson County, Tennessee.

This revealed that they had decided to end their relationship on May 9, Page Six reports.

It has also emerged that he and Bunnie Xo, who hosts the Dumb Blonde podcast, are now putting plans in place to file an agreement on how to divide their debts and assets.

Fans noticed that Jelly Roll had not been wearing his ring on his social media posts, with one posting: “Wedding ring has been moved onto the left pointer finger since feb/march,” adding: “Are they actually separated?”

Bunnie Xo has also posted pictures to her Instagram page in lingerie, saying that she is 'getting her sparkle back'.

The pair's relationship has been tumultuous in the past, with Jelly Roll previously admitting that he had been unfaithful to Bunnie Xo, describing it as the 'worst moment' of his life.

Fans were shocked by Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo's split (Taylor Hill/WireImage)

Bunnie Xo opened up about the infidelity in her memoir Stripped Down, released in February, writing: "It would take years for me to put the affair aside. It would take years to actually feel like this man loved me — that I wasn’t disposable.”

She added in the memoir: “I contemplated taking my life. The pain was so intense that I genuinely just wanted to end it all.

The pair also renewed their marriage vows back in 2023.

Many fans were still surprised by the news, as the pair had previously appeared at the Grammys in February, where they appeared affectionate with each other during the awards.

UNILAD has approached representatives of Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo for comment.