Tim Curry revealed the chilling reason he ‘loathed’ his iconic Pennywise role
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Tim Curry revealed the chilling reason he ‘loathed’ his iconic Pennywise role

The Rocky Horror legend also cleared up decades of rumors about his time in the clown suit

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: ABC

Topics: Stephen King, Entertainment

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

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