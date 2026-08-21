Tupac’s chilling final words revealed in court by police officer 30 years after his death
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Tupac’s chilling final words revealed in court by police officer 30 years after his death

A Las Vegas police officer also recalled stopping the rapper just minutes before the fatal shooting.

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: Bob Berg/Getty Images

Topics: Tupac Shakur, True crime, Las Vegas

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

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