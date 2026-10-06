Former American Idol contestant Caleb Flynn sobs in court as daughters vow never to visit him in prison
Home>News>US News

Former American Idol contestant Caleb Flynn sobs in court as daughters vow never to visit him in prison

The sisters' statements read in court condemned their father for slaying their mother

Michael D. Carroll

Michael D. Carroll

google discoverFollow us on Google Discover
Featured Image Credit: (Local 12)

Topics: True crime, American Idol

Michael D. Carroll
Michael D. Carroll

Choose your content: