Former American Idol contestant Caleb Flynn sobs in court as daughters vow never to visit him in prison

Former music pastor Caleb Flynn sobbed as both his daughters’ victim statements were read out before he was sentenced for the murder of their mother.

The girls were 9 and 11 when a jury found their father - an American Idol alum – shot and killed their mother Ashley, a jury found, reports the New York Post.

Through statements read by their uncle Matthew Keyt and grandmother, they vowed never to visit their father in prison, accusing him of ‘sinning big time’ through his affair before killing their mother – a crime for which he was sentenced to life in prison without parole.

“Mommy was the perfect person, the absolutely perfect person,” one girl’s statement read by her uncle said.

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Caleb Flynn has been handed a life sentence (local 12)

“What did she ever do to make you hate her so much? … She was my best friend and then you chose to kill the only mother I ever had.”

The court heard previously how Flynn had conducted an affair with Aleigha Botner, who was previously an intern at the Ohio church where he was a music pastor.

“How could you cheat on her and go to that awful girl Aleigha? I never liked her,” the daughter said.

“You and Aleigha sinned big time but you still have a chance to tell God that you are sorry,” she said.

Alleigha Botner sat in court during Caleb Flynn's trial (local 12)

Her sister said it was “sad that you can’t love anyone but yourself,” according to the statement read by her grandmother in court.

“You have already caused so much pain to your family and the world. The least you could do is tell everyone that you did it,” read the statement.

“By the way, I don’t plan on coming to see you,” the 12-year-old daughter said, apparently referring to the state prison where he will serve his sentence.

Prosecutors claimed Flynn staged the scene of his wife’s death to look like it was committed during a break-in of their Tipp City home.

The daughters are being cared for by Ashley’s sister and brother-in-law Kayla and Matthew Keyt.

The couple explained to the judge how the girls are struggling to come to terms with the death of their mother and cry daily.

Caleb Flynn was convicted of killing his wife (social media)

Kayla said one of the girls was recently, “laying beside me, sobbing into my shoulder as they both often do, because she missed her mommy and could not understand how her own father could have done this to all of us.”

“Then she looked at me and asked, ‘Why should I even believe in Jesus if he allowed this to happen to us.’”

Matthew said, “Nearly every day we watch as Ashley’s daughters visit their mother’s gravesite.

“I watch them cry and talk to her. They often lie on the grass in front of her tombstone imagining that it will bring them a bit closer to their mom.”

Despite the evidence presented by prosecutors and the guilty verdict made against him, Flynn has maintained he did not kill his wife.

In a statement he expressed his regret at not keeping to his marriage vows and not being able to raise his daughters in the future.