



Allison Mack has opened up about her time as a high-ranking member of the NXIVM cult, admitting she crossed the line from victim to abuser and 'enjoyed' having power over other women.

The former Smallville actor, 44, appeared on Mariana van Zeller’s The Hidden Third podcast—only her third public interview since being released from prison in 2023.

Mack spent 22 months behind bars after pleading guilty to racketeering and racketeering conspiracy charges for her role in DOS, a secret master-slave subgroup within NXIVM led by Keith Raniere, who is currently serving a 120-year sentence.

'This is where you cross the line'

Speaking on the podcast, Mack reflected on the exact turning point when she went from being controlled by Raniere to recruiting and controlling four female 'slaves' of her own.

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"That's where I was subjecting women to abuse," Mack said. "I think before that I had been subject to abuse, but then I enacted that abuse on other women at that point. This is where you cross the line."

Unlike many former cult members who frame their involvement purely through manipulation, Mack admitted she liked the authority she was given over the women beneath her—who were required to hand over damaging 'collateral' such as nude photos, ask permission before eating or traveling, and eventually get branded with Raniere's initials.

"I think there was a part of me that enjoyed that much responsibility and power," she confessed. "I did enjoy being strong and being a leader and being powerful and having power over other women."

Mack also admitted that one of her 'biggest crimes' was hiding Raniere's involvement from the women she recruited, letting them believe they were joining a female empowerment group before directing them to 'seduce' him.

"I was a wolf in a lamb's disguise," she added. "Like I pretended to be a girl's girl, but I was very threatened and insecure and uncomfortable with other women. And it made me feel better that I could be in this position of hierarchy."

Mack has opened up about her time in the infamous cult, including how abusing women made her feel powerful (Jemal Countess/Getty Images)

Life inside NXIVM

Before becoming a 'master' in DOS, Mack was recruited into NXIVM in her mid-20s after being introduced to the self-help organization by her Smallville co-star Kristin Kreuk.

Mack said she believed Raniere was a spiritual guru who could help her overcome deep-seated insecurities, eventually agreeing to be intimate with him after he framed sex as a form of 'healing' therapy.

During her years in DOS, Mack was surviving on just two to four hours of sleep a night and eating 500 calories a day, dropping to 100 pounds.

If she went over her calorie limit, she punished herself by wearing a cilice—a spiked metal strap tied around her body under her clothes—even while attending auditions in New York.

She was also branded on her hip with a cauterizing pen during a lunch break from teaching a NXIVM workshop, before putting a Band-Aid over the wound and returning to teach.

"I was so disassociated from my body," she recalled. "I didn't feel the pain in my body."

Since serving time in prison, Mack has been rebuilding her life, but will never return to the level of fame she enjoyed during her Smallville years ( Bryan Bedder/Getty Images)

Arrest, prison, and life now

Mack was arrested by the FBI in April 2018 shortly after returning from Mexico, where she had witnessed federal agents raid a compound and arrest Raniere.

She admitted it took her a full year on house arrest—and taking college philosophy and psychology classes—to realize she had been indoctrinated, telling her lawyers during federal proffer sessions: "I don't know what's real. I don't know what's true, but I do know that Keith really f***ed me up."

Sentenced to three years in 2021, Mack served her time at FCI Dublin in California—a facility that was later shut down following widespread sexual abuse scandals involving the warden and prison staff—and was released early in July 2023.

Now off probation, Mack is completing a master's degree in social work at Columbia University and works with prison reform organizations bringing creative arts programs to incarcerated men and women.

She is also married to Frank Meeink, a reformed former neo-Nazi whom she bonded with over their shared prison reform advocacy.

Addressing the public perception of her crimes, Mack said she understands why victims labeled her a 'monster' at her sentencing, adding: "My answer to that question is always, if I was a monster, I wouldn't care so much about being a monster."