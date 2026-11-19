Marlon Jackson, of the Jackson 5, has revealed he has Stage 4 prostate cancer but insists he is 'going to be around for a long time'.

Marlon, who is one of Michael Jackson’s older brothers, shared the devastating news during a recent episode of Farah Shammas' podcast.

The 69-year-old said: "I've had cancer for four years, prostate, stage 4."

The star added: "I’m great. I’m good. Bad grass don’t die. So, I’m going to be around for a long time.

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"Everything is fine. Everything is great. I walk almost four miles four times a week."

He shared that he's undergone surgery to remove his prostate gland, and received radiation treatment.

"Even my doctor said, 'You’re doing so much better than what I thought'," he shared.

The Jackson 5 became the biggest pop group of the 1970s. (Max B. Miller/Fotos International/Getty Images)

Marlon expressed his gratitude to those who have kept him in their thoughts, adding that his belief in God has been a source of strength throughout his diagnosis.

The star rose to fame alongside his brothers Jackie, Tito, Jermaine and Michael as part of the Jackson 5, who became one of the biggest music groups of the 1970s.

The group, which was formed in Gary, Indiana, went on to release hits including 'I Want You Back', 'ABC' and 'I'll Be There', quickly becoming household names.

Marlon was particularly close to his younger brother Michael, who went on to become the King of Pop.

Following Michael's death in 2009, Marlon paid an emotional tribute to his brother at his public memorial service.

Away from music, Marlon established the Study Peace Foundation in 2015, with the aim of encouraging peace, unity and understanding across communities worldwide.

He attended the premiere of 'Michael' earlier this year. (Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Lionsgate)

And following Michael's death, Marlon and his brothers came together to celebrate his life and legacy.

Jackie, Jermaine, Tito and Marlon reunited for the Unity Tour in 2012, marking their first major tour together since the Jacksons' Victory Tour.

Marlon is now the only original member of the Jackson brothers who continues to perform regularly.

His brother, Tito, died in 2024, aged 70, after suffering a heart attack.

Jackie had continued sharing the stage with Marlon in recent years but is currently recovering from knee replacement surgery.

The family has also found themselves back in the public eye following the release of Michael, a biographical film about the late pop superstar.