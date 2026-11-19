GTA 6 might have taken over a decade to create, but that doesn't mean the game is glitch free...

Gamers have finally got their hands on the sixth instalment of the Grand Theft Auto franchise by Rockstar Games, 13 years after the release of GTA 5.

Reportedly sick leave requests have soared in light of GTA 6's release today. For example, HR software firm BrightHR, which serves more than one million employees at around 70,000 companies in the UK, said it recorded a 56 percent increase in sickness absence on today (November 19), compared to Thursday last week.

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But some of those who have taken today off might have been left a bit disappointed to find that GTA 6 isn't quite up to scratch and, despite it taking years and years to be released – and there being not one, but two official delays – there are still reportedly bugs in it.

GTA users have been taking to social media to air their grievances and sharing evidence of the apparent glitches.

In a post on Twitter, one gamer complained of being unable to take a bike test and then were faced with a huge glitch involving a truck and road.

Sharing another glitch, a different person showed gameplay that saw their character unable to get out of a giant cage because of a bug.

Others bugs said to have been reported include falling through map during story missions, walking through objects, going into a plane without opening door, and planes not blowing up even after crashing multiple times.

GTA 6 was finally released on November 19, 2026 (Davide Bonaldo/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

In the wake of the complaints, a lot of people have questioned how GTA 6 got rave reviews prior to its release.

"I love GTA as franchise, but jesus christ how did all of these outlets give this game a 10/10 with all of this ridiculous jank in it," one person questioned.

"Did the testers forget to play the game," quipped another, as a third added: "Who play tested this game, I refuse to believe those journalist ran into no bugs. They might just lose all credibility if most players run into issues."

Someone else pointed out: "Critics deadass said this is a 10/10 and 'greatest game of all time.'"

UNILAD has reached out to RockStar Games for comment on the matter.

Ahead of GTA 6's release, PlayStation users were warned that they needed to update their consoles so that they'd be compatible with the highly anticipated game.

A statement on PlayStation support's Twitter page read: "Sony Interactive has issued a PS5 system software update that is required before playing GTA 6.

"Players should download this update prior to midnight on 19th November so that they’re ready to play on launch day."