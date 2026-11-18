There's only one day to go until the long-awaited GTA 6 release, following a 13-year wait. However, those hoping to play on PlayStation may need to take action before Thursday (November 19).

PS5 recently confirmed a new firmware update, which will be necessary to download the highly-anticipated Grand Theft Auto VI - which has received 10/10 in GAMINGbible’s GTA 6 review.

A statement on PlayStation support's X page read: “Sony Interactive has issued a PS5 system software update that is required before playing GTA 6. Players should download this update prior to midnight on 19th November so that they’re ready to play on launch day, 19th November.”

However, Sony has not elaborated on the firmware update. At the time of writing, it doesn't seem like the same is required for Xbox users.

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Gamers across the world are preparing to play GTA 6 (Photo by Jared Hui/Nexpher Images via Getty Images)

How do I install the PS5 update?

For those rushing to update their consoles Thursday, the update should download automatically when the device is switched on. However, if it doesn't, there are just three simple steps to follow.

Go to Settings System > System Software > System Software Update and Settings Update System Software > Update Using Internet

What time does GTA 6 release?

Those in New Zealand will be able to play GTA before anyone else (Photo illustration by Asanka Ratnayake/Getty Images)

GTA 6 will launch at midnight local time on both PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, Rockstar confirmed. Therefore, due to time differences, those in New Zealand will be among the first to play, and even the tourism board are bragging.

Taking to its Instagram account, @purenewzealand, the board posted a reel of people swimming, relaxing and taking in the sites of the country, alongside the words: "Life, because we're getting GTA first."

The caption to the post read: "One perk of seeing the sun first? Getting GTA 6 first too.

"We heard a few of you are trying the New Zealand trick to join us. We get it, and we’d love to have you."

The 'trick' refers to gamers attempting to change their region on Xbox to New Zealand in order to access the game early, due to time difference.

However, Xbox's terms and conditions read: "Don't willfully circumvent any restrictions on access to, usage or availability of the Services."

For those over in America, it will be 7:00 AM ET on Wednesday, 18 November, when players in New Zealand get their hands on it. That's 3:00 AM PT for those on the West Coast.

Just one more day to wait!