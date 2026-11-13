Reason why GTA 6 launch day is a bigger problem for US employers than a few empty desks

Let's be honest, half of the American workforce is going to mysteriously fall ill the second GTA 6 finally drops.

But rather than preparing to discipline everyone who suddenly calls in sick, HR experts are urging bosses to just let their staff play the game.

Fans have waited more than a decade for the sequel, which has turned the release into an event that is arguably bigger than the Super Bowl.

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Because of this, employment experts are warning businesses to brace for an unprecedented wave of paid time off requests - and they are stressing managers to approve them without judgment.

Speaking about GTA 6's November 19 launch day, Marjo Miles, founder of The Ember Effect LLC, explained that she would not be surprised to see workers booking time off in droves for the game.

“People already plan time off around concerts, sporting events and other experiences they’re excited about. For longtime GTA fans, launch day can carry that same significance,” Miles said.

“From an HR standpoint, employees shouldn’t have to prove their plans are worthy of a day off."

“From an HR standpoint, employees shouldn’t have to prove their plans are worthy of a day off. As long as they follow the company’s PTO [paid time off] policy and the business can accommodate the absence, playing a video game is as valid a reason as taking a vacation. It’s their time to use as they see fit."

Melissa Boggs, an organizational culture expert, echoed that sentiment and warned against managers playing favorites with staff requests.

She explained: “Earned PTO is earned PTO. If an employee has the time banked and follows the process, the reason shouldn’t decide whether the request gets approved. A manager who approves a honeymoon and questions a game launch is playing favorites, and teams notice."

Instead of fighting the obvious excitement, Boggs suggested leaning into the launch to build better team morale.

“At a company with a lot of interested employees, I’d consider doing something special for launch day," she continued.

HR experts are urging employers to just approve time off for the highly anticipated release of the video game (Getty stock)

"That could be a staggered schedule so everyone gets their time, a themed lunch, or a team gaming session after hours. A shared moment like that builds belonging and costs far less than the disengagement of a team that feels judged for what they love.”

Frances Li, founder of Biscuit Recruitment, pointed out that this specific launch is particularly important to older workers.

She explained: “For a lot of people, this isn’t their first GTA game. They’ve followed the franchise for years, and there’s a real sense of nostalgia alongside the anticipation of seeing what the next instalment brings."

According to data from UKG, a workforce software firm, time-off requests for the game's launch week are already tracking 20 percent above normal.

Gretchen Alarcon, Senior Vice President at UKG, added: "Events like this are a reminder that people don’t leave their lives at the door when they come to work."

It's been over a decade since I last played GTA and I'm still torn on whether to buy it or not... solely for the purpose that I don't want to be hooked, and being a 29-year-old father-of-two, that won't bode well!