Reason why GTA 6 launch day is a bigger problem for US employers than a few empty desks
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Reason why GTA 6 launch day is a bigger problem for US employers than a few empty desks

Bosses are being warned to approve time off for the GTA 6 launch or face a wave of sudden sick days from gamers

Joe Yates

Joe Yates

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Featured Image Credit: Rockstar Games

Topics: Gaming, Grand Theft Auto, US News

Joe Yates
Joe Yates

Joe is a journalist for UNILAD, who particularly enjoys writing about crime. He has worked in journalism for five years, and has covered everything from murder trials to celeb news.

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