One of the hottest games set to be released this year Grand Theft Auto 6, is officially hitting shelves this November, as parent company Take-Two reaffirmed the planned launch was right on schedule.

Fans have been anxiously waiting for over 13 years for a direct sequel to GTA 5, which released back in 2013 to widespread acclaim.

Rockstar officially confirmed the game's development in February 2022 and ignited a global fanfare of delighted gamers anxiously counting down the days until they could explore the new addition to the already popular gaming franchise.

Unfortunately however, despite generating consistent hype with two trailers so far, the game had been hit by numerous delays, leading Take-Two to previously admit it had been behind schedule.

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The latest instalment in the iconic Grand Theft Auto series is reportedly set to be announced by Rockstar this November (RockStar Games)

This now no longer appears to be the case, with the latest earnings call from Take-Two on Thursday May 21 confirming that the game is still being planned for it’s already announced November release.

While the call didn’t give too much away in terms of key details like pricing, they did confirm that Rockstar would be launching an official marking campaign this Summer, meaning fresh details are now just mere weeks away from being made public.

Describing the game as 'arguably the most anticipated entertainment property of all time', Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick didn’t mince his words as he laid out his high hopes for the success of the latest addition to the series.

Take-Two said it expects to record revenue of $8-8.2 billion during the 2027 fiscal year, which would amount to a 20% increase on the prior year, primarily due to the launch of GTA 6 one of its biggest earners.

The gaming giant saw revenue of $6.72 billion during the 2026 financial year, so the GTA 6 effect could be up to $1.5 billion if sales continue as expected.

The latest update that the planned release is still going ahead will no doubt allow many fans to breathe a sigh of relief after speculation had been rife that the series may face delays for a third time.

Originally, bosses had planned to release the game in late 2025 before pushing the release date to 26 May, 2026. This was then further delayed again to the current release date of 19 November this year.

So far, pre-orders have yet to open for the game - but it is understood that they will open around the start of the upcoming Summer marketing campaign, which is slated for the end of June.

Grand Theft Auto 6 is scheduled to release on 19 November, 2026.