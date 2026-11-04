Self-made millionaire reveals surprising way buying GTA 6 could save you $5,000

A British entrepreneur and financial influencer has explained how buying Grand Theft Auto VI in the next few weeks could somehow save you $5,000.

The hugely anticipated video game finally releases later this month, with fans gearing up to spend countless hours in a fictional Miami and follow the story of protagonists Jason and Lucia.

However, the game's price tag has been a huge talking point ahead of launch, with the standard edition of GTA 6 costing $79.99, while an ultimate edition is available for $99.99.

While it's a lot of money to part with ahead of the festive season, Mark Tilbury believes there's another way to look at the cost, which could mean you're actually saving cash in the long run.

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Mark Tilbury believes buying GTA 6 could actually save you money (@marktilbury/Instagram)

In a viral social media video, Tilbury explained: "Buying GTA 6 can actually save you $5,000. The [Ultimate Edition of the] game itself costs $99.99. If it takes 80 hours to complete, that's $1.25 per hour of fun.

“But once you add in side missions and explore the map, it's down to 50 cents an hour.”

He continued: "Now let's say you play for four hours every evening. That's 50 nights of entertainment. Compare that to going out, where you could easily spend $100 in a single night. That's why buying GTA 6 actually saves you $5,000.”

While Tilbury's math is intended to be a joke, he certainly makes a valid point.

GTA 6 is expected to be the biggest video game ever made, which could well entertain fans for hundreds of hours.

GTA 6 releases this month (Rockstar Games)

And that's just with the single-player element to the game, once GTA Online launches, gamers will be able to enjoy the sixth installment of the Grand Theft Auto series in the years to come with friends.

Tilbury is very right when he says that a night out can be expensive. I mean, once you've paid for food, drinks, and the taxi back home, you're potentially looking at a hefty bill.

So, why not buy GTA 6 instead? Though, you may have to do a bit of explaining to your partner...

The millionaire's video has gone viral in recent days, as many gamers rejoice in potentially saving money if they purchase GTA 6 when it releases on November 19.

"Let me explain the maths to my wife," one person commented on the clip, while a second commented: "Thank you for justifying my hermit time even more later this month."