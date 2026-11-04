Self-made millionaire reveals surprising way buying GTA 6 could save you $5,000
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Self-made millionaire reveals surprising way buying GTA 6 could save you $5,000

50 nights of entertainment with GTA 6 could be saving you a lot of money...

Callum Jones

Callum Jones

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Featured Image Credit: Rockstar Games

Topics: Gaming, Grand Theft Auto

Callum Jones
Callum Jones

Callum is a journalist for UNILAD, covering a wide range of topics from health to politics. He specialises in lifestyle and travel content having interviewed some of the biggest names in the industry and been involved in press trips across the globe. Away from the UNILAD desk, Callum’s reporting has been syndicated or cited by outlets including The Daily Mirror, the Mail Online and the New York Post.

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@CallumJ2709

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